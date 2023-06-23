Lincoln County commissioners will recognize several employees for milestone years of service when they meet on Monday. They will also consider bids for a new building for Region 51 Emergency Management Agency and other county offices.

Following up on previous discussions, commissioners will consider advertising for an independent contractor and a part-time seasonal employee for pest control, with an emphasis on prairie dogs. This would take the place of services the county has paid the U.S. Department of Agriculture for in the past.

At their last meeting, commissioners discussed submitting a resolution in support of the Southeast Nebraska Development District to receive a technical assistance grant from the USDA to conduct comprehensive broadband planning, feasibility studies, and project development initiatives. Commissioners will vote on that on Monday, as well.

Employees to be recognized are: Randy Bollish, 15 years; Cheryl Orr, 10 years; Deputy Brett Schmidt, 10 years; Tyler Younghans, 5 years.

In other business, commissioners will consider:

Reappointment of Geoffrey Florom to the veterans service committee for a five-year term to end in 2028.

The fee report submitted by the county sheriff for $2,436.95.

Appointment of a commissioner to discuss rate adjustments for court-appointed lawyers with the 11th Judicial District Judges.

Certificates of correction and refund as submitted by the county assessor.

Motor vehicle tax exemption applications as submitted by the county treasurer.

An application by Nelson Acres LLC for Nelson 2nd Administrative Subdivision on property located at 37629 West Nelson Road in an A-1 Agricultural District.

A partnership agreement with TexMyGov to open lines of communication between Lincoln County and citizens for the County Clerk’s office and other county offices.

Sending a representative to the Ag & Economic Development Summit on Aug. 8-9.

Commissioner meetings are at 9 a.m. Mondays in the Commissioner Room at the courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St. Detailed agendas with time breakouts, and minutes, are online at lincolncountyne.gov. Click on “Meeting / Agenda.”