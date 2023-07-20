Community Connections has hired Meaghan Wade as the new substance abuse prevention systems coordinator.

“Meaghan is an asset to our community and we are thrilled she has joined us in championing Lincoln County substance abuse prevention efforts,” said Jayna Schaaf, Community Connections executive director.

Originally from Hershey, Wade went on to receive her associate degree at Mid-Plains Community College and her bachelor of science at Bellevue University. She has called North Platte home for nearly 20 years.

Meaghan invites residents to share new ideas on how to keep Lincoln County a safe and drug free environment by contacting her at 308-696-3358 or SAPS@CommunityConnectionsLC.org