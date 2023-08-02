Marvin Planning Consultants of David City is offering the public the opportunity to participate in helping develop a new comprehensive plan for both the city of North Platte and Lincoln County.

On Monday, at the regular Lincoln County commissioners meeting, Keith Marvin of Marvin Planning and Aaron Sorrell, a community planner with Community Planning Insights, held a discussion with the commissioners. They also spoke with the North Platte City Council Tuesday afternoon.

“Right now, we actually have three projects going on with the city and the county,” Marvin said. “We have the comprehensive plan for both North Platte and Lincoln County and we’re also working on the housing study for both North Platte and Lincoln County.”

All three surveys are on one website at tinyurl.com/npandlcplans where people can click on each of the three project links.

Marvin asked a mixture of questions of the commissioners that bounced between the comprehensive plan and visioning for the future, as well as the housing issue. The first question Marvin asked is what the commissioners want to see come out of the new comprehensive plan.

“I’m a member of the west central digital equity task force,” Micaela Wuehler, commissioner, said. “I would definitely like to see fiber installation be a part of that plan to the entire county.”

Jerry Woodruff, chairman, went into the housing issue with his answer.

“One thing that I have noticed in our last protest session is that we have quite a number of homes in our county and in town in particular that are less than desirable,” Woodruff said. “We need to have some renovation and update to these properties that are unlivable or at substandard levels.”

Woodruff said not only are those properties an eyesore, but also they could be improved and utilized to meet some of the moderate income housing needs of the community.

Commissioner Kent Weems agreed with Woodruff.

“That’s my big concern,” Weems said. “There are so many properties that are just waste real estate.”

He added there are a lot of homes and properties that could be developed, but the developers are finding the price of those properties unworkable. Commissioner Chris Bruns said the issue is at the forefront of his thinking as well.

“Lack of housing stock actually keeps me up at night knowing where we’re headed as a county and a larger community in the future,” Bruns said. “We’ve got to address that and it does go from making new lots available and then getting the infrastructure out to those new developments.”

Bruns brought up the idea of working to unify the city of North Platte.

“This is an opportunity for us to really work to rejuvenate that part of the community, to encourage growth and development on that side and really make the entire city one community,” Bruns said. “I don’t know if that’s been the case in past endeavors and I think that we have an opportunity to have a concerted effort to make that a reality.”

Bruns said a continued cooperation between the city of North Platte and Lincoln County is vital to growing the area into the future. Weems added there the villages in Lincoln County have a similar struggle with renovations and perhaps more cooperation between the villages and the county could help with those improvements.

“There is so much fragmentation,” Weems said. “From my perspective, we’ve got a lot of piecemeal and not a lot of coordination with the various funding organizations. I would have an appetite for the county to participate. We’ve got a number of small towns that need a lot of assistance.”

Marvin said his company would be continuing the conversation and invited the public to voice their thoughts through the three surveys offered online. There are also hard copies of the surveys available at North Platte City Hall, Lincoln County Courthouse, North Platte Library, Lincoln County Historical Museum, North Platte Area Chamber and Development and the village offices throughout Lincoln County.