OMAHA — The Aksarben Foundation has canceled the 2020 Aksarben Ball.
“We all remain dedicated to the Aksarben Ball, which is a celebration to honor those who have given so much to our community,” said Terry Kroeger, chairman of the Aksarben Foundation Board. “We are grateful for the state’s ongoing support of Aksarben, and we look forward to celebrating with you next fall,”
The Aksarben Ball is a statewide celebration that brings civic minded families together to celebrate and recognize the spirit of giving in the state.
The next Aksarben Ball will be Oct. 23, 2021.
