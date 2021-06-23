2022 Cattlemen’s Ball will be at Cass County Fairgrounds

WEEPING WATER — The 2022 Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska will be at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Weeping Water, according to a press release.

The annual fundraiser will be June 3 and 4, 2022, and it raises money for research at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha. The event also promotes beef, one of the state’s largest industries, as part of a healthy diet.

The 2022 event will be spearheaded by two host families: Mark and Candi Rathe with their daughters, Brooklyn and Jillian, all of Weeping Water, and Dr. Scott and Karen Lubben with their children, Angela and her husband, EJ; Matthew and his wife, Lauren; and Jeremiah, all of Plattsmouth. Approximately 700 volunteers from the local area will support the event.

“We’re extremely excited to bring this event to Cass County,” said Mark Rathe, who serves as the Cass County Fair board president. “This is an incredible opportunity for folks to come together for a great cause and have fun while doing it. I have high expectations for both the quality of the event and the outcome.”