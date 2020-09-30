A new dawn for Gothenburg's Sun Theatre

“A lot of communities who would have a community theater dating back to 1909 would say ‘Let it go, move on,’” Foley said, “but not Gothenburg. You recognized what a jewel you have here.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Senator Matt Williams said during the event, “The Gothenburg way includes dreaming, it includes dreaming big, but dreams are just dreams until something happens. The difference is action. I am so proud to call Gothenburg home, we make a difference here.”

Gothenburg Mayor Joyce Hudson also attended the event.

“The Sun Theatre board had this dream, had this vision, they didn’t stop with it. They secured grants and funding from the state,” said Hudson. “Their wheels were turning and they got this fabulous renovation done.”

Sun Theatre executive director Roxanne Converse-Whiting said during the event, “I am passionate about this project, making (the theater) accessible for all of our patrons. I am also passionate about this community, that we come together in such a strong way for each other. Community is present here.”

Given the theater’s local history, preserving the unique architecture of the building has been an important to the board of directors.