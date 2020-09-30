A new dawn for Gothenburg's Sun Theatre

GOTHENBURG — The Sun Theatre can shine once again thanks to renovations to the historic location. The theater has been a purveyor of entertainment since the early 1900s in the Gothenburg community.
After a little over four months of renovation and construction, the Sun Theater hosted a grand reopening premiere event Friday evening.
Executive Director Roxanne Converse-Whiting said renovations started on May 15. Incidentally, the COVID-19 pandemic forced a closure during the year the board of directors had already earmarked to be closed for renovations.
“We were already prepared for a closure,” Converse-Whiting said, and the theater was closed only two months longer than they had planned. State health policies mandated closure in March.
The impetus behind the renovations began three years ago, when Converse-Whiting was hired as director, with the purpose of fundraising and eventually carrying out changes to the building.
Changes to the Sun Theater have been focused on the entrance and front end of the building. Converse-Whiting said their bathrooms could not be accessed by people with disabilities and there was no hot water at the taps.
Renovations were also made to the entrance, lobby and the seating, many of the changes to make the theater accessible to everyone, Converse-Whiting said.
Funding for the project came from several different sources, including private donations from the community, grants and pledges from local businesses and a Community Development Block Grant which increased funding to a total of $400,000, Converse-Whiting said.
“We appreciate all the donations,” Converse-Whiting, “and the grant from the state which made us fully funded.”
The Sun Theatre is a historic building in Gothenburg, built in 1909 as an opera house, the second one to be built in the community at the time.
Later, in 1926, it was acquired by the Van Wey family, who turned it into a cinema, Converse-Whiting told the North Platte Telegraph in July.
The Van Wey family continued to show movies at the location for the next five decades. In 1984 the family members decided to retire and close the theater, which then sat empty for a year, Converse-Whiting said.
Concurrently, the Gothenburg Community Playhouse had been hosting performances around town in different locations and made the decision to purchase the theater, a natural home for their plays and other events.
Since then the theater has played host to weekend movie offerings as well as continuing to play host to community events.
Nebraska’s Lt. Governor Mike Foley was present at the premiere.
“A lot of communities who would have a community theater dating back to 1909 would say ‘Let it go, move on,’” Foley said, “but not Gothenburg. You recognized what a jewel you have here.”
Senator Matt Williams said during the event, “The Gothenburg way includes dreaming, it includes dreaming big, but dreams are just dreams until something happens. The difference is action. I am so proud to call Gothenburg home, we make a difference here.”
Gothenburg Mayor Joyce Hudson also attended the event.
“The Sun Theatre board had this dream, had this vision, they didn’t stop with it. They secured grants and funding from the state,” said Hudson. “Their wheels were turning and they got this fabulous renovation done.”
Sun Theatre executive director Roxanne Converse-Whiting said during the event, “I am passionate about this project, making (the theater) accessible for all of our patrons. I am also passionate about this community, that we come together in such a strong way for each other. Community is present here.”
Given the theater’s local history, preserving the unique architecture of the building has been an important to the board of directors.
Feedback from the community indicated they did not want just another modern theater look, but to maintain the unique and historic feel of the theater, Converse-Whiting said.
Converse-Whiting said there were several significant features that were preserved. The first is a replica of the original ticket booth, which was installed in the 1930s. The original is now on display at the local museum, but the replica ticket booth helps to maintain a nostalgic air.
Another maintained feature was the unique ceiling, featuring paintings of clouds. There is also a large dome in the center of the ceiling, giving the appearance of the sun. Converse-Whiting said this feature isn’t fully completed, but work is continuing.
A wall in the vestibule will now display several historic items, as well as those which were discovered during the renovation process, Converse-Whiting said.
The ongoing pandemic will have some influences on theater operations, Converse-Whiting said at the moment the state is in phase four of the directed health measures, which limits indoor building capacity to 75 percent.
The total capacity for the theater is 240, with 180 people being their limited capacity at the moment.
The theater is also recommending masks for visitors when they arrived and are moving about, but can take them off while seated, Converse-Whiting said.
Concessions will be offered, and there will be Plexiglas guards in transactional places.
Converse-Whiting said there is a change in the number of movie showing times.
There will now be three: 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.
There has been a, “tremendous amount,” of community support for the theater and the renovations, Converse-Whiting said. Many people have donated their money as well as vtheir time to the project, with many people helping with need duties, such as cleaning.
“The theater is such a foundational thing for our town because it does provide entertainment and quality of life,” Converse-Whiting said in July. “We are very excited to unveil for the community because this is a community theater.”
