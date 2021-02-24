Applications now open for 50th Nebraska Ag Youth Institute at UNL

LINCOLN — Applications are open for the biggest youth agriculture outreach events in the state — the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

This year, NAYI is celebrating 50 years of bringing together high school juniors and seniors to learn more about Nebraska agriculture, network with agriculture leaders and discover the many careers available in agriculture.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture helps sponsor and coordinate NAYI every year.

NAYI will be July 12 through 16 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus and will follow any COVID-19 recommendations in place at the time.

Applications for NAYI are available at nda.nebraska.gov/nayi and must be submitted online. Current high school juniors and seniors interested in attending have until April 15 to apply.