Bassett agronomist to feature on Women in Ag webcast

“Open for Business: A Nebraska Women in Agripreneurship Series” will feature Brittany Bolte, an agronomist and business owner in Bassett, during its next live webcast on April 13 at 6:30 p.m., according to a press release.

Produced by Nebraska Women in Agriculture, the monthly webcast series highlights the entrepreneurial spirit of women in agribusiness from across the state, offering creative insights and the stories behind what it takes to build a business.

The conversations focus on surviving business shocks such as disasters, regulatory changes and shifting family dynamics. Featured business leaders are interviewed by Brittany Fulton, extension assistant with the Nebraska Women in Agriculture program.

Bolte works with growers and producers on water/irrigation management, crop consulting and providing agronomic service and support to a handful of agriculture products, such as row crop and forage seed. In January 2013, she founded Yield Plus Agronomics with a focus on water management and precision ag support. Since then, she has grown her business to include crop consulting and planning, soil sampling and seed service and sales.

The webcast is free to attend but registration is required at wia.unl.edu, the Nebraska Women in Agriculture program website.