Board members elect officers for Dawson County Extension

Dawson County Extension Board members recently elected officers for 2022 during their annual meeting.

Phillip Burkhalter of Elwood was elected president and Eric Ryan of Overton, vice president.

The other elected officer was Amy Pepplitsch of Lexington, secretary/treasurer.

Other members serving on the 2022 Extension Board are Mike Anderson, Gothenburg; Pam Bourn, Lexington; Rocio Casanova, Lexington; Kristi Kreuscher, Gothenburg; Gail Kramer, Lexington; Robb Stieb, Lexington; and BJ Malcom, Cozad.

The board for Extension in Dawson County is made up of two representatives from each of the five commissioners’ districts.

The Extension Board is appointed by the county commissioners and given the responsibility of overseeing the research-based Extension educational program in the county, in cooperation with the University of Nebraska Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The program’s effectiveness can be credited to local participation in determining program directions and objectives, said Dawson County Extension Educator Andrea Nisley.