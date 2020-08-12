The first 11 students in McCook Community College’s “Bridge To Success Class” arrived on campus Thursday for an orientation weekend and began their two week English preparatory class Monday.
This year’s class included three students from McCook, with the others from Maxwell, Beaver City, Alabama, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Hawaii, Wyoming and Kansas.
These students moved in to Brooks Hall Thursday, had a welcome picnic in Kelley Park, and spent Friday on a “whirlwind” tour of McCook as well as meeting with several departments on campus including Information Technology, Library and Career Services, where they got student IDs, set up devices for internet technology, learned how to use the campus web, library data bases, printing, tutoring, Zoom, athletic study hall and more.
Weekend activities included an outdoor yoga session with Julia Kotschwar on campus and free time options like swimming.
For the next two weeks, students will spend four hours each morning in the English class, as well as a 90-minute session afternoon as well as study halls and guest speakers.
The group will also establish a group service project they will be involved with this semester.
Nighttime activities for the next two weeks include: a “Dream Night and Pizza,” “Movie Night,” “Game Night,” suppers at local restaurants and homes and more.
Students will then help with new student orientation Aug. 21, and move-in day Aug. 21-22.
Sunday classes begin Aug. 23 and these students will begin their freshman English class Aug. 24.
