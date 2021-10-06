Canteen Bar & Grille to feature live music on Friday nights Telegraph staff reports Oct 6, 2021 2 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Singer/songwriter Geral John will perform from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Friday at the Canteen Bar & Grille, 2102 N. Jeffers St. 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Connect Mid-Plains Community College sees record-setting number of early enrollments Sep 29, 2021 Early entry enrollments have hit a record high at Mid-Plains Community College. Connect For third-straight year, Grand Island man takes home Middle Loup River Challenge title Sep 22, 2021 THEDFORD — A Grand Island man in a homemade canoe once again took home the title at the Middle Loup River Challenge on Sept. 11.