'Click It or Ticket' runs through Thanksgiving weekend

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign, a joint effort by law enforcement agencies across to the country to promote travel safety, began Monday and runs through the Thanksgiving weekend.

“Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the busiest travel seasons of the year,” said Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol said in a media release. “While your travel plans may be different this Thanksgiving, using your seat belt for every trip, even just across town, remains important.

In 2019, 63% of the people who died in vehicle crashes on Nebraska roadways were not wearing a seat belt. according to the release. The Nebraska Department of Transportation estimates that seat belt use reduces the risk of fatal injury by 45% for front-seat passenger car occupants and by 60% for light truck occupants.

In Nebraska, dozens of local law enforcement agencies join the state patrol in the campaign that receives funds from a NDOT – Highway Safety Office grant.

Travelers are also advised to stay up to date on the forecast and check road conditions in the event of inclement weather during the winter. Nebraska’s 511 system is available online, on phones and through the Nebraska 511 app.