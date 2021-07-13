Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska food support program still open to clients

Food insecurity continues to be a top priority in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to recent data released by Feeding America, the average projected percent increase in food insecurity within Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska’s 27-county service area from 2019 to 2020 was 7%, according to a press release.

Therefore, Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska continues to strive to meet the growing needs of those who face food insecurity through programs such as the Commodity Supplemental Food Program. This program provides bi-monthly clinics for low income seniors 60 years of age and older who meet the income eligibility criteria.

When enrolled in the program, participants receive a bi-monthly food package which includes foods such as UHT milk and non-fat dry milk, canned fruits and vegetables, bottled juices, cereals, rice, spaghetti, macaroni, canned meat, peanut butter, dry beans and reduced fat cheese, along with nutrition education materials and referrals to other local agencies.

Help is available for learning how to prepare some of the foods.

To qualify, participants must set up an appointment and bring proof of address and either an ID or driver’s license. Please call 308-865-5683 ext. 2 to request an appointment.