Community breakfast to benefit Boy Scout Troop No. 208

The Sutherland Chamber of Commerce and Boy Scout Troup 265 will host the monthly community breakfast from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the American Legion Post No. 208, 130 S. Maple Street, according to a press release.

Boy Scout Troop 265 is hosting the breakfast to raise money for troop expenses.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are a number of changes to the way the breakfast will be run, according to the press release, including:

» Food will be served “cafeteria style” instead of self-serve.

» Volunteers will wear masks and gloves.

» Tables will not sit more than six people.

» Tables will be six feet apart.

» Tables will be sanitized in between seatings.

Suggested donation is a minimum of $6 for adults and children 6 and older. Children 5 and younger eat free. Patrons are encouraged to give generously.

The Sutherland Chamber of Commerce Community Breakfasts are hosted each month by a different organization.

The hosts are able to keep the profits from the breakfasts

For more information about hosting a breakfast, contact Muriel Clark at nebraskaoutback@gmail.com