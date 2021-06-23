Community can get sneak peek Thursday of Cozad's sesquicentennial celebrations

Community members are invited to get a sneak peek at the 2023 celebration planned for the city of Cozad’s 150th birthday during a Business After Hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. June 24.

The event will be at the green space west of the 100th Meridian Museum, according to planning committee volunteer Laurie Yocom.

“There will be live music by Kylie and Company, a short presentation to showcase some of the events currently planned for 2023 and an unveiling of the logo designs Jaysie (Ross) Grabenstein created for us,” Yocom said. “We are also going to have a really fun donation opportunity that the planning committee thinks can get the entire community involved.”

Several organizations and businesses have already volunteered to assist with the BAH evening as well as with the 150th events in 2023.

“While the postponing the original Business After Hours last year was disappointing, it could not have worked out more perfectly this year as we were able to schedule it on the birthday of Robert Henri, who is the son of our town’s founder, John J. Cozad,” said Peter Osborne, director of the Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery and committee member.