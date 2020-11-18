Comstock to convert to its annual Christmas village

Once again, the sleepy town of Comstock (population less than 100) will convert to a Christmas Village the day after Thanksgiving, according to a press release.

The town of Comstock at various points in time had 41 legitimate businesses but today has only one retail business — a pop machine — located at the edge of the city park. A senior center, repair shop and post office keep it from being a business ghost town.

The lack of enterprises makes the streets of Comstock uniquely qualified for a mile of Christmas lights and 175 Christmas inflatable decorations.

Twenty-three consecutive lots, old buildings and property owners allow the town to light up for Christmas. Each empty lot supports an old camper, pickup or car which serves as a unique backdrops and windbreaks to an inflatable decoration scene. Along Main Street, a fence holds 94 stockings — one for every soul in the town, naughty or nice.

The lights will be on daily, dusk to midnight, beginning the day after Thanksgiving and running through New Years Day. The displays can be viewed from the car, and buses are welcome.