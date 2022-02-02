Comstock Windmill Festival returns for 21st year in June

The 21st Comstock Windmill Festival will be June 9, 10 and 11 at 2nd Wind Ranch, 3 miles north of Comstock, according to a press release.

Several acts have been confirmed, with more to be announced.

The Frontmen of Country will perform June 9. This group features three singers from three of the top country bands of the ’90s: Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas, and Richie McDonald of Lonestar. Joining The Frontmen will be up-and-comer, Ian Flanigan, following a long list of The Voice winners and finalists

Jerrod Niemann performs on June 10. After almost a decade as a major-label artist, Nashville hit-maker Jerrod Niemann has put his heart on his sleeve with the patriotic anthem, “Old Glory.”

June 11 will feature the ever-popular Thompson Square, with No. 1 hits, “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not,” and “If I Didn’t Have You,” multi-platinum international success and honors as Vocal Duo of the Year from both the ACM and CMA Awards.

Coming back by popular demand for a second year in a row will be Allie Colleen.