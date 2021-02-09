Connect briefs, Feb. 10

NebraskaLand National Bank launches community podcast

NebraskaLand National Bank has launched NebraskaLand Bank Podcast, an interview driven podcast focused on community, according to the press release.

Every other Monday, community leaders and innovators will speak about their businesses and passions. The first episode is now available, and features Alan Hirschfeld and Abbie Pack from Hirshfeld’s Clothing. Future episodes will include Dr. Lee and Lisa Warren of Great Plains Health.

The podcast is co-hosted by Ty Lucas, executive vice president chief lending officer, and Danielle Remus, vice president marketing director.

Listen on nebraskalandbank.com/podcast or find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Stitcher, Castbox, Google Podcasts, iHeart or wherever you listen to podcasts.

New class will highlight Great Plains literature

The Mid-Plains Community College Imperial Campus will offer a four-week Great Plains literature course beginning March 4, according to a press release.

Classes will be taught by Martha Kruse, former associate professor of English for the University of Nebraska at Kearney, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays.