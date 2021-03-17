Connect briefs, March 17

Wallace to host egg hunt, church services

There will be an Easter Egg Hunt for kids at 10 a.m. April 1 at Faith Memorial Library, 122 N. Garrison Ave., according to a press release.

The Easter egg hunt will be sponsored by Friends of the Library and the Wallace National Honor Society,

Wallace Community Church will be having a Good Friday service at 7 a.m. April 2 at the Wallace Community Hall, 105 E. Alice St.

On Easter, there will be a sunrise service at 7:30 a.m., followed by a breakfast at Vern and Carol Friesen’s home, south of Wallace.

There will be also be a 10 a.m. worship service April 4 at the Wallace Community Hall.

Presbyterian church hosts drive-thru fish fry

The First Presbyterian Church in North Platte is hosting a a grab-and-go fish dinner on Friday, accoridng to a press release.

The drive-thru pickup will be from 5 to 7 p.m. The church is at 1901 W. Leota St. Freewill donations are appreciated.