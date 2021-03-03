Connect briefs, March 3

The instructor for the course, Valentine police officer Brandon Ormesher, is a certified drug recognition expert.

He will explain how to identify signs and symptoms of drug use and how to recognize various drugs and associated paraphernalia.

“Being able to recognize drugs, drug physiological effects and the associated drug paraphernalia is a skill that is best used to help someone you care about,” said Dana Miller, Valentine police chief. “Knowing what drugs look like and the equipment associated with them can aid in identifying a problem and seeking the right kind of help for your loved one.”

Those interested in registering can do so online at bceregister.mpcc.edu, by calling 402-376-8033 or by emailing petersenc@mpcc.edu.

Burwell American Legion hosting raffle fundraiser

The American Legion Clifford Clark Post No. 298 in Burwell is hosting a spring raffle fundraiser, with the grand prize being a Polaris Ranger, according to a press release.

Second place prize is a Henry lever-action .22 rifle and third place is $250 Burwell Chamber Bucks.

According to the press release, only 1,200 raffle tickets will be sold, at $20 per ticket or $100 for six tickets.