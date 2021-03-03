Connect briefs, March 3

Nomination period open for 4-H volunteer awards
Nebraska 4-H is now accepting nominations for a new awards program to recognize the outstanding contributions of 4-H volunteers across the state, according to a press release from the University of Nebraska Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
The nomination period runs through April 1. Nominations can be submitted by any 4-H member, family, supporter or Extension staff member.
Nominees must fit the award categories and can be a volunteer for any Nebraska 4-H experience. Some examples may include 4-H club leader, project leader, junior leader, county or State Fair volunteer, special interest volunteer, such as robotics or shooting sports, afterschool club volunteer or 4-H camp volunteer.
More information, along with the nomination form, is available online at 4h.unl.edu/volunteers/recognition.
Winners will be announced virtually the week of April 19, during which Nebraska 4-H will be celebrating the Week of the Volunteer. A special awards presentation will take place at the 2021 Nebraska State Fair.
For more information, visit 4h.unl.edu/volunteers/recognition.
MPCC Valentine Campus to host drug awareness class March 25
The Mid-Plains Community College Valentine Campus will offer a free drug awareness class from 6 to 8 p.m. March 25. The class will be available both on-site and via Zoom.
The instructor for the course, Valentine police officer Brandon Ormesher, is a certified drug recognition expert.
He will explain how to identify signs and symptoms of drug use and how to recognize various drugs and associated paraphernalia.
“Being able to recognize drugs, drug physiological effects and the associated drug paraphernalia is a skill that is best used to help someone you care about,” said Dana Miller, Valentine police chief. “Knowing what drugs look like and the equipment associated with them can aid in identifying a problem and seeking the right kind of help for your loved one.”
Those interested in registering can do so online at bceregister.mpcc.edu, by calling 402-376-8033 or by emailing petersenc@mpcc.edu.
Burwell American Legion hosting raffle fundraiser
The American Legion Clifford Clark Post No. 298 in Burwell is hosting a spring raffle fundraiser, with the grand prize being a Polaris Ranger, according to a press release.
Second place prize is a Henry lever-action .22 rifle and third place is $250 Burwell Chamber Bucks.
According to the press release, only 1,200 raffle tickets will be sold, at $20 per ticket or $100 for six tickets.
Tickets may be purchases from Post No. 298 members. For more information, call Billy Weber at 308-728-7167 or Donald Christen at 308-214-0225.
The funds raised will go toward construction of a new building for the organization.
Donation and pledge forms are available at Trotter’s Whoa and Go in Burwell.
Donations can also be mailed to the American Legion Post 298, P.O. Box 760, Burwell, NE 68823 or dropped off at Pathway Bank, 817 H St., Burwell.
For more information, email americanlegionpost298@gmail.com, visit the post’s Facebook page, or visit Loup Basin RC&D Council’s website loupbasinrcd.org.