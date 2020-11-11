Connect briefs, Nov. 11

USDA internship program applications close Nov. 16

The United States Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for its internship programs, according to a press release. The program is available to students who are currently enrolled in qualifying educational programs or institutions from high school to graduate level.

For more information or to apply, visit usda.gov/internships. The deadline for summer 2021 internship applications is Monday.

Extension to host annual landlord-tenant workshop

Nebraska Extension’s Farm and Ranch Management team will host its annual landlord-tenant cash rent workshop in North Platte on at 9 a.m. Dec. 16 at the West Central Research and Extension Center, 402 W. State Farm Road.

The presentation will be led by extension land specialists Allan Vyhnalek and Jim Jansen. They will address common agricultural landlord and tenant topics.

The workshop is free to attend. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, pre-registration is required by the day prior to each meeting. To register, call Nebraska Extension in Lincoln County at 308-532-2683.

For more information, visit farm.unl.edu or contact Randy Saner at 308-532-2683 or rsaner2@unl.edu.