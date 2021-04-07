Connect calendar, April 7

ARNOLD
Friday
“Chaos Walking,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by Dave and Berni Crow, and Harvey and Barb Foran.
Saturday
“Chaos Walking,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by Dave and Berni Crow, and Harvey and Barb Foran.
Sunday
“Chaos Walking,” 3 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6, seniors $6. Sponsored by Dave and Berni Crow, and Harvey and Barb Foran.
NORTH PLATTE
Today
Platter Painters and Art Guild, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St., local artists display work.
Noon Rotary Club, noon. Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St. Social distancing precautions will be followed. The meeting also will be livestreamed via Zoom.
Meal to go, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of Our Savior, 203 W. Fourth St. Drive through the alley between Sycamore and Fourth streets.
Thursday
Platter Painters and Art Guild, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St., local artists display work.
Class of 1969 lunch, 1 p.m., Another Round, 1008 W. 1th St. All are welcome. John Cherry, 534-9387.
Downtown festoon lighting ceremony, 7:30 p.m., Dewey Street between Fourth and Sixth. Entertainment by George Lauby.
Friday
Platter Painters and Art Guild, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St., local artists display work.
Saturday
Platter Painters and Art Guild, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St., local artists display work.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Platter Painters and Art Guild, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St., local artists display work.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon, Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.
Mobile food pantry, 1 p.m., North Platte High School, 1220 W. Second St. Open-air, drive-thru distribution. Enter at gate by northeast corner of the football field. Patrons will drive through the alley between the football field and the high school building, exiting on West A Street. Boxes will be placed in vehicle trunk or an open window. Will last until food is gone.
Story Time, 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
What’s It Worth Antique Class, 1:30-4 p.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St. One item per person, $5. Judy Steele, 308-530-4572.
Wednesday
Platter Painters and Art Guild, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St., local artists display work.
Noon Rotary Club, noon. Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St. Social distancing precautions will be followed. The meeting also will be livestreamed via Zoom.
Meal to go, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of Our Savior, 203 W. Fourth St. Drive through the alley between Sycamore and Fourth streets.
SUTHERLAND
Sunday
Community breakfast, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Legion Community Hall, 130 S. Maple St. Kids 5 and younger eat free; $6 suggested donation for patrons over the ager of 6. Hosted by Sutherland Growth Committee and Azira Health; benefits Veterans Memorial at Anchor Park.