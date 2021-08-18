 Skip to main content
Connect calendar, Aug. 18
Connect calendar, Aug. 18

ARNOLD

Friday

“F9: The Fast Saga” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by Bobbie Smith and Harvey and Barb Foran.

Saturday

“F9: The Fast Saga,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by Bobbie Smith and Harvey and Barb Foran.

Sunday

“F9: The Fast Saga,” 3 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6, seniors $6. Sponsored by Bobbie Smith and Harvey and Barb Foran.

Tuesday

“F9: The Fast Saga,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by Bobbie Smith and Harvey and Barb Foran.

GOTHENBURG

Thursday

Gothenburg Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., east side of Ehmen Park.

NORTH PLATTE

Today

NP Pickleball Open Play, 9:30 a.m., Memorial Park. All equipment and instruction available on request. More information: www.northplattepickleball.com.

Colors Invitational, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St. Artists focus on spectrums of color accompanied by floral design.

Noon Rotary Club, noon. Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.

GriefShare, 5:30 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1400 East E St. 308-386-8679.

Drop-in Cornhole League, 6-10 p.m., Pals Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave. $5 to play.

Thursday

Colors Invitational, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St. Artists focus on spectrums of color accompanied by floral design.

NP Pickleball Men’s/Women’s Doubles League, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Park. More information: www.northplattepickleball.com.

Friday

Colors Invitational, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St. Artists focus on spectrums of color accompanied by floral design.

Saturday

Colors Invitational, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St. Artists focus on spectrums of color accompanied by floral design.

Prescription drug collection, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Platte River Mall. All medications (prescription, over the counter, old or new) accepted, but no sharps (needles or blades).

Monday

Alzheimer’s Support Group, 1 p.m., Methodist Church, 1600 West E St, Fireside Room. Dick Warneke, 308-532-9443.

NP Pickleball Youth Night & Open Play, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Park. All equipment and instruction available upon request; for ages 12 to 15. More information: www.northplattepickleball.com.

Tuesday

NP Pickleball Mixed Doubles League, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Park. More information: www.northplattepickleball.com.

Wednesday

NP Pickleball Open Play, 9:30 a.m., Memorial Park. All equipment and instruction available on request. More information: www.northplattepickleball.com.

GriefShare, 5:30 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1400 East E St. 308-386-8679.

Country Western dance, 7-10 p.m., Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person. Mike Berry and Friends performing.

SUTHERLAND

Saturday

Longhorn Music Festival, 5 p.m., Sutherland Rodeo Arena, 930 South St. All ages, tickets $45 in advance, $55 day of show. Randy Houser, Casey Donahew and DJ Bridwell Band performing. More information: longhornfest2021.eventbrite.com.

