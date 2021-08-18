Connect calendar, Aug. 18

ARNOLD
Friday
“F9: The Fast Saga” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by Bobbie Smith and Harvey and Barb Foran.
Saturday
“F9: The Fast Saga,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by Bobbie Smith and Harvey and Barb Foran.
Sunday
“F9: The Fast Saga,” 3 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6, seniors $6. Sponsored by Bobbie Smith and Harvey and Barb Foran.
Tuesday
“F9: The Fast Saga,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by Bobbie Smith and Harvey and Barb Foran.
GOTHENBURG
Thursday
Gothenburg Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., east side of Ehmen Park.
NORTH PLATTE
Today
NP Pickleball Open Play, 9:30 a.m., Memorial Park. All equipment and instruction available on request. More information: www.northplattepickleball.com.
Colors Invitational, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St. Artists focus on spectrums of color accompanied by floral design.
Noon Rotary Club, noon. Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
GriefShare, 5:30 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1400 East E St. 308-386-8679.
Drop-in Cornhole League, 6-10 p.m., Pals Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave. $5 to play.
Thursday
Colors Invitational, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St. Artists focus on spectrums of color accompanied by floral design.
NP Pickleball Men’s/Women’s Doubles League, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Park. More information: www.northplattepickleball.com.
Friday
Colors Invitational, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St. Artists focus on spectrums of color accompanied by floral design.
Saturday
Colors Invitational, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St. Artists focus on spectrums of color accompanied by floral design.
Prescription drug collection, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Platte River Mall. All medications (prescription, over the counter, old or new) accepted, but no sharps (needles or blades).
Monday
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 1 p.m., Methodist Church, 1600 West E St, Fireside Room. Dick Warneke, 308-532-9443.
NP Pickleball Youth Night & Open Play, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Park. All equipment and instruction available upon request; for ages 12 to 15. More information: www.northplattepickleball.com.
Tuesday
NP Pickleball Mixed Doubles League, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Park. More information: www.northplattepickleball.com.
Wednesday
NP Pickleball Open Play, 9:30 a.m., Memorial Park. All equipment and instruction available on request. More information: www.northplattepickleball.com.
GriefShare, 5:30 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1400 East E St. 308-386-8679.
Country Western dance, 7-10 p.m., Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person. Mike Berry and Friends performing.
SUTHERLAND
Saturday
Longhorn Music Festival, 5 p.m., Sutherland Rodeo Arena, 930 South St. All ages, tickets $45 in advance, $55 day of show. Randy Houser, Casey Donahew and DJ Bridwell Band performing. More information: longhornfest2021.eventbrite.com.