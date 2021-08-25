Connect calendar, Aug. 25

Movies at the Fox, “Jungle Cruise,” 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 301 E. Fifth St. Admission $5.

Sunday

Movies at the Fox, “Jungle Cruise,” 3 p.m., Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 301 E. Fifth St. Admission $5.

Monday

NP Pickleball Youth Night & Open Play, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Park. All equipment and instruction available upon request; for ages 12 to 15. More information: www.northplattepickleball.com.

Tuesday

North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.

Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.

Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon, Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.

NP Pickleball Mixed Doubles League, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Park. More information: www.northplattepickleball.com.

Wednesday

NP Pickleball Open Play, 9:30 a.m., Memorial Park. All equipment and instruction available on request. More information: www.northplattepickleball.com.