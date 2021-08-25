Connect calendar, Aug. 25

ARNOLD
Friday
“Silo” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by Arnold Volunteer Fire Department.
Saturday
Sunday
Tuesday
GOTHENBURG
Thursday
Gothenburg Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., east side of Ehmen Park.
NORTH PLATTE
Today
NP Pickleball Open Play, 9:30 a.m., Memorial Park. All equipment and instruction available on request. More information: www.northplattepickleball.com.
Colors Invitational, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St. Artists focus on spectrums of color accompanied by floral design.
GriefShare, 5:30 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1400 East E St. 308-386-8679.
Country Western dance, 7-10 p.m., Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person. Mike Berry and Friends performing.
Thursday
Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Class of 1956 monthly luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Merrick’s, 1220 E. Fourth St. Information, call Patsy at 308-532-0567.
NP Pickleball Men’s/Women’s Doubles League, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Park. More information: www.northplattepickleball.com.
Civil Air Patrol — Lee Bird Composite Squadron, 7-9 p.m., North Platte Regional Airport conference room. For youths ages 12-19. Information: 308-520-8862.
Friday
Saturday
Movies at the Fox, “Jungle Cruise,” 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 301 E. Fifth St. Admission $5.
Hershey Fall Festival
Sunday
Movies at the Fox, “Jungle Cruise,” 3 p.m., Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 301 E. Fifth St. Admission $5.
Monday
NP Pickleball Youth Night & Open Play, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Park. All equipment and instruction available upon request; for ages 12 to 15. More information: www.northplattepickleball.com.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon, Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.
NP Pickleball Mixed Doubles League, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Park. More information: www.northplattepickleball.com.
Wednesday
