Connect calendar, Aug. 25
ARNOLD

Friday

“Silo” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by Arnold Volunteer Fire Department.

Saturday

“Silo,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by Arnold Volunteer Fire Department.

Sunday

“Silo,” 3 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6, seniors $6. Sponsored by Arnold Volunteer Fire Department.

Tuesday

“Silo,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by Arnold Volunteer Fire Department.

GOTHENBURG

Thursday

Gothenburg Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., east side of Ehmen Park.

NORTH PLATTE

Today

NP Pickleball Open Play, 9:30 a.m., Memorial Park. All equipment and instruction available on request. More information: www.northplattepickleball.com.

Colors Invitational, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St. Artists focus on spectrums of color accompanied by floral design.

GriefShare, 5:30 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1400 East E St. 308-386-8679.

Country Western dance, 7-10 p.m., Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person. Mike Berry and Friends performing.

Thursday

Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.

Class of 1956 monthly luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Merrick’s, 1220 E. Fourth St. Information, call Patsy at 308-532-0567.

Colors Invitational, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St. Artists focus on spectrums of color accompanied by floral design.

NP Pickleball Men’s/Women’s Doubles League, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Park. More information: www.northplattepickleball.com.

Civil Air Patrol — Lee Bird Composite Squadron, 7-9 p.m., North Platte Regional Airport conference room. For youths ages 12-19. Information: 308-520-8862.

Friday

Colors Invitational, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St. Artists focus on spectrums of color accompanied by floral design.

Saturday

Colors Invitational, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St. Artists focus on spectrums of color accompanied by floral design.

Movies at the Fox, “Jungle Cruise,” 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 301 E. Fifth St. Admission $5.

Hershey Fall Festival

Sunday

Movies at the Fox, “Jungle Cruise,” 3 p.m., Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 301 E. Fifth St. Admission $5.

Monday

NP Pickleball Youth Night & Open Play, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Park. All equipment and instruction available upon request; for ages 12 to 15. More information: www.northplattepickleball.com.

Tuesday

North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.

Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.

Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon, Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.

NP Pickleball Mixed Doubles League, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Park. More information: www.northplattepickleball.com.

Wednesday

NP Pickleball Open Play, 9:30 a.m., Memorial Park. All equipment and instruction available on request. More information: www.northplattepickleball.com.

GriefShare, 5:30 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1400 East E St. 308-386-8679.

Country Western dance, 7-10 p.m., Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person. Ray Mullen performing.

SUTHERLAND

Sunday

Makers Market, 10 a.m-4 p.m., First and Walnut streets in Sutherland.

