Connect calendar, Aug. 4
Connect calendar, Aug. 4

ARNOLD

Friday

“Peter Rabbit 2,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by First State Insurance (Becky Daily and Pat Scott).

Saturday

“Peter Rabbit 2,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by First State Insurance (Becky Daily and Pat Scott).

Sunday

“Peter Rabbit 2,” 3 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6, seniors $6. Sponsored by First State Insurance (Becky Daily and Pat Scott).

Tuesday

“Peter Rabbit 2,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by First State Insurance (Becky Daily and Pat Scott).

BRADY

Friday

Sidewalk chalk, 2:30 p.m., Flatwater Bank, 120, N. Main St., north sidewalk.

Kids and Pets parade, 5 p.m., Main Street.

Dodgeball Tournament, 6 p.m., Palmer Park. Registration at 5.

Haystack rides, 6 p.m., Palmer Park.

Ice cream social, 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 121 N. Main St.

Adam White Magic, 7 p.m., Community Lawn.

Family Night Movie, 8:30 p.m., Palmer Park tennis court.

Fireworks, 10 p.m., baseball field.

Saturday

Junior breakfast, 7 a.m., Community Center, 121 N. Main St.

Community Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Community Center, 121 N. Main St.

Brady 5K Run and Kids Mile, 8 a.m., Brady School, 112 E. Popleton Ave.

Book sale, 9 a.m.-noon, Brady Public Library, 107 E. Commercial St.

Show-N-Shine Car Show, 9 a.m., Market Street. Registration at 8:30 a.m.

3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, 10 a.m., Palmer Park. Registration, 9 a.m.

Parade, 10:30 a.m. Registration, 9:30 a.m. by school.

CPR Tent, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Flatwater Bank, 120, N. Main St.

Trackless train, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Community Center, 121 N. Main St.

Cow milking contest, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Palmer Park.

Waky Trikes, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Palmer Park.

3-on-3 Mud Volleyball Tournament, 11:30 a.m., Palmer Park. Registration at 9 a.m.

Lunch, 11:30 a.m., Community Center, 121 N. Main St. Freewill donation.

Great Plains Health Life Net Helicopter, noon, Palmer Park.

Fire-N-Ice Water Slide and T-Rex Slide, noon-6 p.m., Palmer Park.

Horseshoes, 1 p.m., Palmer Park.

Fun at the Ranch Farm Animals and Petting Zoo, 1 p.m., across from football field.

Dino Dig, 1:30 p.m., Palmer Park.

Turtle races, 2:30 p.m., Main Street.

Power Wheels Derby, 2:30 p.m., Main Street.

Puzzle Races, 3:30 p.m., Community Center, 121 N. Main St.

Brady Volunteer Fire Department BBQ, 5 p.m., Community Center, 121 N. Main St.

Human Tractor Pull, 7 p.m, Main Street.

Street Dance with Whiskey Bent, 9 p.m., Commercial Street.

Sunday

Sunday worhsip, 8:30 a.m., Community Center, 121 N. Main St.

Brunch, 8:30 a.m., Community Center, 121 N. Main St.

Antique Tractor and Pick Up Pull, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., rodeo grounds.

Alumni School Open House, 9:30 a.m.-noon

Brad Hueftle Memorial Softball Tournament, 11 a.m., Palmer Park.

Alumni Dinner, noon, Brady Public School, 112 E. Popleton Ave.

Cornhole Contest, 1 p.m., Hitchin’ Post, 110 S. Main St.

Amazing Duck Race, 3 p.m., Platte River.

GOTHENBURG

Thursday

Gothenburg Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., east side of Ehmen Park.

LEMOYNE

Saturday

Fundraiser Breakfast, 7-9 a.m., Lemoyne Senior Center, 720 Hwy 92 West. Menu to include bacon, sausage patties, biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, pancakes, orange juice and coffee. Suggested donation of $7 will go toward operating Lemoyne Senior Center.

NORTH PLATTE

Wednesday

Colors Invitational, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St. Artists focus on spectrums of color accompanied by floral design.

Noon Rotary Club, noon. Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.

Drop-in Cornhole League, 6-10 p.m., Pals Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave. $5 to play.

Pickleball @ Park till Dark, 6;30 p.m., Memorial Park.

Country Western dance, 7-10 p.m., Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., $7 per person. Ray Mullen performing.

Thursday

Colors Invitational, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St. Artists focus on spectrums of color accompanied by floral design.

NRoute Fort Cody Summer Music Series, 6 p.m., Fort Cody Trading Post, 221 Halligan Drive. Daniel Christian (Americana); opening act Erin Wright. $5; kids under 12 free.

Friday

Model Train Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road, $5 adults, $1 children under 12, under 5 free with adult admission.

Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center tours, 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Golden Spike Tower, 1249 Homestead Road. $8 adults, $7 seniors, $6 students (6-16), free for VIP members and for children 5 and younger.

Challenger Train on display, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Cody Park.

Bailey Yard Tour, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., Golden Spike Tower, 1249 Homestead Road. Guests who purchased a VIP pass will board first; standby guests will fill based on bus capacity.

Colors Invitational, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St. Artists focus on spectrums of color accompanied by floral design.

Ceramics classes, 1-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.

Arrival of Big Boy 4014, around 2:30 p.m., Bailey Yard.

Last Blast of Summer Kids Night with Eagle Radio, 4-7 p.m., Cody Park.

Chamber After Hours, 5-7 p.m., Golden Spike Tower, 1249 Homestead Road. Cash bar available. Attendees must be 21 or older to consume alcohol; IDs will be checked. Sponsored by All Makes.

Saturday

Original North Platte Farmers Market, 8.a.m.-1 p.m., Platte River Mall parking lot, 1000 S. Dewey St.

North Platte Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Parkade Plaza.

View the Big Boy 4014, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Downtown North Platte on East Front Street. Big Boy 4014 will be on display for viewing and photos. Easy, close-up access to the largest steam engine as it heads back out on tour.

Model Train Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road, $5 adults, $1 children under 12, under 5 free with adult admission.

Challenger Train on display, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Cody Park.

Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center tours, 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Golden Spike Tower, 1249 Homestead Road. $8 adults, $7 seniors, $6 students (6-16), free for VIP members and for children 5 and younger.

Bailey Yard Tour, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., Golden Spike Tower, 1249 Homestead Road. Guests who purchased a VIP pass will board first; standby guests will fill based on bus capacity.

Pulled Pork/Corn Feed, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. All-you-can-eat sweet corn and pulled pork! Live music and free admission to the museum. Feed costs $12 adults (ages 11 and older), $6 youths (6-10), free for 5 and younger.

Colors Invitational, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St. Artists focus on spectrums of color accompanied by floral design.

Kidz Fest for the North Platte Children’s Museum, 1-4 p.m., Golden Spike Tower Courtyard, 1249 Homestead Road. String Beans concert at 3 p.m. Free with admission to the Golden Spike Tower. Tower admission: $8 adults, $7 seniors, $6 students (6-16), free for 5 and younger

Taste of Nebraska, 6-8 p.m., Golden Spike Tower, 1249 Homestead Road. Regular tower admission applies: $8 adults, $7 seniors, $6 students (6-16), free for 5 and younger. Cash bar available featuring Nebraska beers and wine. Attendees must be 21 or older to consume alcohol; IDs will be checked.

Sunday

Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center tours, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Golden Spike Tower, 1249 Homestead Road. $8 adults, $7 seniors, $6 students (6-16), free for VIP members and for children 5 and younger.

Model Train Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road, $5 adults, $1 children under 12, under 5 free with adult admission.

Showing of 1939 movie “Union Pacific,” 11 a.m., Fox Theatre, 301 E. Fifth St. Freewill donation.

Challenger Train on display, noon-6 p.m., Cody Park.

UP Retiree Ice Cream Social, 2 p.m., D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road, Freewill donation with the purchase of a ticket to the Model Train Show. Free admission to the Model Train Show and ice cream for retirees and their spouses.

Canteen Cook-Off Challenge for The Connection, 4-7 p.m., Downtown North Platte. Fundraiser for The Connection Homeless Shelter.

Monday

Alzheimer’s Support Group, 1 p.m., Methodist Church, 1600 West E St, Fireside Room. Dick Warneke, 308-532-9443.

