Connect calendar, Aug. 4

Bailey Yard Tour, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., Golden Spike Tower, 1249 Homestead Road. Guests who purchased a VIP pass will board first; standby guests will fill based on bus capacity.

Pulled Pork/Corn Feed, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. All-you-can-eat sweet corn and pulled pork! Live music and free admission to the museum. Feed costs $12 adults (ages 11 and older), $6 youths (6-10), free for 5 and younger.

Colors Invitational, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St. Artists focus on spectrums of color accompanied by floral design.

Kidz Fest for the North Platte Children’s Museum, 1-4 p.m., Golden Spike Tower Courtyard, 1249 Homestead Road. String Beans concert at 3 p.m. Free with admission to the Golden Spike Tower. Tower admission: $8 adults, $7 seniors, $6 students (6-16), free for 5 and younger

Taste of Nebraska, 6-8 p.m., Golden Spike Tower, 1249 Homestead Road. Regular tower admission applies: $8 adults, $7 seniors, $6 students (6-16), free for 5 and younger. Cash bar available featuring Nebraska beers and wine. Attendees must be 21 or older to consume alcohol; IDs will be checked.

Sunday