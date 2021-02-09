 Skip to main content
Connect calendar, Feb. 10
Connect calendar, Feb. 10

NORTH PLATTE

Today

Ron Nordyke and Heartland Quilt Guild Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.

Noon Rotary Club, noon. Meetings will be livestreamed via Zoom until further notice.

Drive-thru Supper, 5-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.

Meal to go, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of Our Savior, 203 W. Fourth St. Drive through the alley between Sycamore and Fourth streets.

Thursday

Sunrise Rotary Club, 7 a.m., North Campus of North Platte Community College, 1101 Halligan Drive, main building room 105. Breakfast is available. Mask required for entrance into building,

Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave. Museum is taking donations in exchange for family photos. Proceeds go to Lincoln County Historical Museum.

Ron Nordyke and Heartland Quilt Guild Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.

Friday

Ron Nordyke and Heartland Quilt Guild Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.

Saturday

Platte River Farmer’s Market Valentine’s Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Francis Square, 601 E. Francis St.

Ron Nordyke and Heartland Quilt Guild Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.

Canteen Cabaret: “Love,” 7 p.m., North Platte Community Playhouse Facebook page.

Monday

Class of 1961 monthly luncheon, noon, Lincoln Highway Diner-Airport, 5400 E. Lee Bird Drive. 308-532-1579.

Cornhole League, 6:15 p.m., Ramada/Sandhills Convention Center, 2102 S. Jeffers St. $5 per person.

Tuesday

North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.

Wednesday

Ron Nordyke and Heartland Quilt Guild Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.

Noon Rotary Club, noon. Meetings will be livestreamed via Zoom until further notice.

Drive-thru Supper, 5-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.

Meal to go, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of Our Savior, 203 W. Fourth St.

