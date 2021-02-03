Connect calendar, Feb. 3

OGALLALA

Sunday

Meet the new pastor, 10 a.m., Ogallala Baptist Church, 951 E. First St.

NORTH PLATTE

Today

Ron Nordyke and Heartland Quilt Guild Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.

Noon Rotary Club, noon. Meetings will be livestreamed via Zoom until further notice.

Drive-thru Supper, 5-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.

Meal to go, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of Our Savior, 203 W. Fourth St. Drive through the alley between Sycamore and Fourth streets.

Thursday

Sunrise Rotary Club, 7 a.m., North Campus of North Platte Community College, 1101 Halligan Drive, main building room 105. Breakfast is available. Mask required for entrance into building but not during meeting.

Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave. Museum is taking donations in exchange for family photos. Proceeds go to Lincoln County Historical Museum.