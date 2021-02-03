Connect calendar, Feb. 3

OGALLALA
Sunday
Meet the new pastor, 10 a.m., Ogallala Baptist Church, 951 E. First St.
NORTH PLATTE
Today
Ron Nordyke and Heartland Quilt Guild Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Noon Rotary Club, noon. Meetings will be livestreamed via Zoom until further notice.
Drive-thru Supper, 5-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Meal to go, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of Our Savior, 203 W. Fourth St. Drive through the alley between Sycamore and Fourth streets.
Thursday
Sunrise Rotary Club, 7 a.m., North Campus of North Platte Community College, 1101 Halligan Drive, main building room 105. Breakfast is available. Mask required for entrance into building but not during meeting.
Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave. Museum is taking donations in exchange for family photos. Proceeds go to Lincoln County Historical Museum.
Ron Nordyke and Heartland Quilt Guild Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Friday
Ron Nordyke and Heartland Quilt Guild Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Maranatha Skate Night, 6-9 p.m., Maranatha Camp and Retreat, 16800 W. Maranatha Road. Guests younger than 4: free; guests 5 and older: $6.
Saturday
Guardians of the Children Chili Cook-Off and Silent Auction, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road. $5 per person at the door.
Ron Nordyke and Heartland Quilt Guild Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Sunday
Paws on the Platte Meet and Greet, 1 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Lincoln County Republicans Meeting, 6 p.m., Another Round Bar and Grill, 1008 W. 18th St. Jolene Catlett, 308-530-1056.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave. Museum is taking donations in exchange for family photos. Proceeds go to Lincoln County Historical Museum.
Ron Nordyke and Heartland Quilt Guild Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon, First Baptist Church at B Street and McDonald Avenue.
Wednesday
Ron Nordyke and Heartland Quilt Guild Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Noon Rotary Club, noon. Meetings will be livestreamed via Zoom until further notice.
Drive-thru Supper, 5-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Meal to go, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of Our Savior, 203 W. Fourth St. Drive through the alley between Sycamore and Fourth streets.