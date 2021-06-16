Connect calendar, June 16

NORTH PLATTE
Today
Sweet Saloon, 7 a.m. McDaid Activities Center, 1002 East E St. $18/dozen. Preorder at http://www.mpcc.edu/sweetsaloon or 308-535-3696. Orders must be placed by noon of the day before the pickup date.
Rodeo slack, 8 a.m., Wild West Arena, 2801 Charlie Evans Drive. Free. Information: nebraskalanddays.com.
Quilt Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Spiritual Life Center, 415 N. Chestnut St. Information: nebraskalanddays.com.
Kids Costume Parade, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Westfield Shopping Center, 1845 West A St. Information: nebraskalanddays.com.
Nebraskaland Days Competitive Art Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.
Noon Rotary Club, noon. Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska Coronation, 1:30-5 p.m., Mid-Plains Community College South Campus Theater, 601 W. State Farm Road. Adults $10, children 12 and under $5. Information: nebraskalanddays.com.
River City Carnival, 5 p.m., Wild West Arena, 2801 Charlie Evans Drive.
Buffalo Bill Rodeo, 8-10 p.m., Wild West Arena, 2801 Charlie Evans Drive. Opening night of the 2021 Buffalo Bill Rodeo includes the 2021 Miss Rodeo Nebraska coronation. Beer garden and food court open at 5 p.m., pavilion dance immediately following the rodeo. Tickets $8-20. Information: nebraskalanddays.com.
Thursday
Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, 7 a.m., Harvest Christian Fellowship, 1501 S. Dewey St. $10.
Rodeo Slack, 8 a.m., Wild West Arena, 2801 Charlie Evans Drive. Free. Information: nebraskalanddays.com.
Quilt Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Spiritual Life Center, 415 N. Chestnut St. Information: nebraskalanddays.com.
Pickleball Spring Open Play, 9 a.m.-noon, D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.
Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave.
Nebraskaland Days Competitive Art Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.
BBQ Pork Sandwich Feed, 4:30-7:30 p.m., North Platte Moose Lodge, 1315 E. Fourth St., $10. Information: nebraskalanddays.com.
River City Carnival, 5 p.m., Wild West Arena, 2801 Charlie Evans Drive. Information: nebraskalanddays.com.
Buffalo Bill Rodeo, 8-10 p.m., Wild West Arena, 2801 Charlie Evans Drive. Beer garden and food court open at 5 p.m., pavilion dance immediately following the rodeo. Tickets $8-20. Information: nebraskalanddays.com.
Friday
North Platte Jaycees Flapjack Feed, 7 a.m., Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St., $6. Information: nebraskalanddays.com.
Junior Tennis Tournament, 8 a.m., Cody Park.
Sand Castle Building and Money Scramble, 9 a.m., Sixth Street and Bailey Avenue downtown.
Whitetail Cycle Sport Youth Bike Rodeo, 9 a.m., 507 N. Jeffers St.
Antique Car Show and Parade, 9 a.m., Memorial Park. Parade begins at noon.
Quilt Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Spiritual Life Center, 415 N. Chestnut St.
Lunch with the Wild Bunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Platte Bar. Brats, sauerkraut, baked beans, chips, drink $10. Drive-thru available. Pre-order by emailing jhales74@hotmail.com.
Chamber Hostesses’ “Reboot” Auction, 1-3 p.m., Platte Bar. Auction of artistic, useful creations that include a cowboy boot in the design. Proceeds benefit Nebraskaland Days.
Nebraskaland Days Competitive Art Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.
Municipal Band concert, 7:30 p.m., Cody Park shelter.
River City Carnival, 5 p.m., Wild West Arena, 2801 Charlie Evans Drive. Information: nebraskalanddays.com.
Buffalo Bill Rodeo, 8-10 p.m., Wild West Arena, 2801 Charlie Evans Drive. Beer garden and food court open at 5 p.m., pavilion dance immediately following the rodeo. Tickets $8-20. Information: nebraskalanddays.com.
Saturday
Nebraskaland Days Road Run, 6:30 a.m., Wild West Arena. 5K and 10K.
note location changed Pork Breakfast, 7 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Tickets, $10.
Adult Tennis Tournament, 8 a.m., Cody Park
Critter swap, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Harvest Park, 1501 S. Dewey St., sponsored by Lincoln County 4-H Poultry Club. Food booth to benefit 4-H club. Information, Jean Tobiasson at 308-539-2006.
Quilt Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 415 N. Chestnut St. last day of this event
Nebraskaland Days Competitive Art Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.
Junior Road Run, noon, Memorial Park. 11:30 check-in at corner of Fourth and Tabor. 1-mile race.
Nebraskaland Days on Parade, 1-3 p.m. For route, visit nebrasklanddays.com.
North Platte Street Vault, 2 p.m., Pals Brewing Co., 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave. Competition to benefit local pole vault teams. Free for spectators. The Kris Lager Band will perform afterward.
Post-Parade Party, 3 p.m., Platte Bar, 119 W. Sixth St.
North Platte Kids Academy Post-Parade Party, 3-5 p.m., 1210 S. Ash St.
ABATE Motorcycle Show, 3-5 p.m. Another Round Sports Bar, 1008 W. 18th St.
River City Carnival, 5 p.m., Wild West Arena, 2801 Charlie Evans Drive.
Buffalo Bill Rodeo, 8-10 p.m., Wild West Arena, 2801 Charlie Evans Drive. Beer garden and food court open at 5 p.m., pavilion dance immediately following the rodeo. Tickets $8-20.
Sunday
Field Mass, 8:15 a.m., Mid-Plains Community College North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive, close to the river.
Junior Rodeo, 9 a.m. Wild West Arena. Kids 3-14 have the chance to compete in their favorite rodeo events.
All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 415 N. Chestnut St. Adults $7, children ages 5-10 $3, 4 and under free. note-- these prices are correct
Texas Hold ’Em Poker Tournament, 12:30 p.m., Wild Bill’s Fun Center, 1100 S. Jeffers St. Free, limited to first 200 players to arrive. Registration begins at 11 a.m.
Old West Shootout, 1:30 p.m., outside Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 305 E. Fifth St. The Wild West comes alive in downtown North Platte. Join the Frontier Revue cast as they re-enact the excitement of a Main Street shootout. Free.
Frontier Revue, 2 p.m., Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 305 E. Fifth St. Cowboys, dancing girls, an outlaw or two and lots of fun! Free; donations encouraged.
River City Carnival, 5 p.m. Wild West Arena
Monday
NPHS class of 1961 monthly luncheon, noon, Lincoln County Highway Diner, Airport, 5400 E. Lee Bird Drive.
River City Carnival, 5 p.m. Wild West Arena.
Family Night, 6 p.m. Wild West Arena. Live music, ice cream, inflatable jumps, games, petting zoo and more. Free.
Old West Shootout, 7 p.m., outside Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 305 E. Fifth St. Free.
Frontier Revue, 7:30 p.m., Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 305 E. Fifth St. Free; donations encouraged.
Tuesday
Kids Fun Festival, 10 a.m.-2 pm; 4-6 p.m., Wild West Arena. Games, activities and prizes.
Nebraskaland Days Competitive Art Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.
note times have changed! What’s It Worth Antique Class, 11-1 a.m., 5-7 p.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St. One item per person, $5. Judy Steele, 308-530-4572.
Prime Rib Feed, 4:30 p.m., Canteen District downtown. $10.
River City Carnival, 5 p.m. Wild West Arena.
Mutton Bustin’, 6 p.m., Wild West Arena. Cheer on the kiddos as they try to finish a 6-second ride on a sheep!
Buddy Check, 6-8 p.m., Godfather’s Pizza, 1100 S. Jefferst St.
Competitive Art Show Reception, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Old West Shootout, 7 p.m., outside Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 305 E. Fifth St. Free.
Frontier Revue, 7:30 p.m., Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 305 E. Fifth St. Free; donations encouraged.
Wednesday
Noon Rotary Club, noon. Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Nebraskaland Days Competitive Art Show, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.
Cowboy Kickball, 5 p.m., Wild West Arena.
Cowboy Cornhole, 5 p.m., Wild West Arena. $10-$20 per team. Registration deadline June 16. More information: nebraskalanddays.com.
River City Carnival, 5 p.m. Wild West Arena.