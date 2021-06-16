Connect calendar, June 16

Texas Hold ’Em Poker Tournament, 12:30 p.m., Wild Bill’s Fun Center, 1100 S. Jeffers St. Free, limited to first 200 players to arrive. Registration begins at 11 a.m.

Old West Shootout, 1:30 p.m., outside Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 305 E. Fifth St. The Wild West comes alive in downtown North Platte. Join the Frontier Revue cast as they re-enact the excitement of a Main Street shootout. Free.

Frontier Revue, 2 p.m., Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 305 E. Fifth St. Cowboys, dancing girls, an outlaw or two and lots of fun! Free; donations encouraged.

River City Carnival, 5 p.m. Wild West Arena

Monday

NPHS class of 1961 monthly luncheon, noon, Lincoln County Highway Diner, Airport, 5400 E. Lee Bird Drive.

River City Carnival, 5 p.m. Wild West Arena.

Family Night, 6 p.m. Wild West Arena. Live music, ice cream, inflatable jumps, games, petting zoo and more. Free.

Old West Shootout, 7 p.m., outside Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 305 E. Fifth St. Free.

Frontier Revue, 7:30 p.m., Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 305 E. Fifth St. Free; donations encouraged.