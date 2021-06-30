 Skip to main content
Connect calendar, June 30
Connect calendar, June 30

ARNOLD

Friday

“Spirit Untamed,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by Arnold Education Association.

Saturday

“Spirit Untamed,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by Arnold Education Association.

Sunday

“Spirit Untamed,” 3 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6, seniors $6. Sponsored by Arnold Education Association.

Tuesday

“Spirit Untamed,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by Arnold Education Association.

NORTH PLATTE

Today

Pickleball, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Memorial Park. Information: www.northplattepickleball.com.

Noon Rotary Club, noon. Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.

Thursday

Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave.

Teens explore, 4 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.

NRoute Fort Cody Summer Music Series, 6 p.m., Fort Cody Trading Post, 221 Halligan Drive. Bases Loaded (rock); opening act Kim Baxter. $5; kids younger than 12 free.

Saturday

Original North Platte Farmers Market, 8.a.m.-1 p.m., Platte River Mall parking lot, 1000 S. Dewey St.

North Platte Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Parkade Plaza.

Lincoln County Raceway: Neighborhood Celebration, 5015 Rodeo Road. Pit gates open 4 p.m.; grandstand opens 5 p.m.; hot laps, 6 p.m.; green flag drops, 7 p.m. General admission: adults $10, kids 6-12 $5, under 5 free. Pit pass: $30; 10 and younger pit pass, $10.

Sutherland Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. Night one of the annual Fourth of July Rodeo in the village of Sutherland. Adults $10, children 6-12 $5, 5 and younger free.

Sunday

Municipal Band concert, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park.

Tuesday

North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.

Original North Platte Farmers Market, 8.a.m.-1 p.m., Platte River Mall parking lot, 1000 S. Dewey St.

Dawson County Democrats of Nebraska meeting, 7 p.m., via Zoom. Sign up: mobilize.us/nebdems/event/381567.

Wednesday

Pickleball, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Memorial Park. Information: www.northplattepickleball.com.

Noon Rotary Club, noon. Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.

