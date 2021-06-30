Connect calendar, June 30

ARNOLD
Friday
“Spirit Untamed,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by Arnold Education Association.
Saturday
“Spirit Untamed,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by Arnold Education Association.
Sunday
“Spirit Untamed,” 3 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6, seniors $6. Sponsored by Arnold Education Association.
Tuesday
“Spirit Untamed,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by Arnold Education Association.
NORTH PLATTE
Today
Pickleball, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Memorial Park. Information: www.northplattepickleball.com.
Noon Rotary Club, noon. Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Thursday
Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave.
Teens explore, 4 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
NRoute Fort Cody Summer Music Series, 6 p.m., Fort Cody Trading Post, 221 Halligan Drive. Bases Loaded (rock); opening act Kim Baxter. $5; kids younger than 12 free.
Saturday
Original North Platte Farmers Market, 8.a.m.-1 p.m., Platte River Mall parking lot, 1000 S. Dewey St.
North Platte Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Parkade Plaza.
Lincoln County Raceway: Neighborhood Celebration, 5015 Rodeo Road. Pit gates open 4 p.m.; grandstand opens 5 p.m.; hot laps, 6 p.m.; green flag drops, 7 p.m. General admission: adults $10, kids 6-12 $5, under 5 free. Pit pass: $30; 10 and younger pit pass, $10.
Sutherland Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. Night one of the annual Fourth of July Rodeo in the village of Sutherland. Adults $10, children 6-12 $5, 5 and younger free.
Sunday
Municipal Band concert, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Park.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Original North Platte Farmers Market, 8.a.m.-1 p.m., Platte River Mall parking lot, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Dawson County Democrats of Nebraska meeting, 7 p.m., via Zoom. Sign up: mobilize.us/nebdems/event/381567.
Wednesday
Pickleball, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Memorial Park. Information: www.northplattepickleball.com.
Noon Rotary Club, noon. Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.