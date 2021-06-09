Connect calendar, June 9

ARNOLD
Friday
“Those Who Wish Me Dead,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by American Legion.
Saturday
Sunday
“Those Who Wish Me Dead,” 3 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6, seniors $6. Sponsored by American Legion.
Tuesday
NORTH PLATTE
Today
Nebraskaland Days Competitive Art Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.
Noon Rotary Club, noon. Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Thursday
Class of 1969 lunch, 1 p.m., Greg Sawyer’s lake house, 225 N. Maloney Drive. All are welcome. Information: John Cherry, 308-530-5318.
Miss Nebraska/ Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen Competition, 7 p.m., North Platte High School Performing Arts Center, 1220 W. Second St. Opening night of competition. Order tickets at missnebraska.org/tickets.
Pickleball Spring Open Play, 9 a.m.-noon, D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.
Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave.
Friday
Noon speakers program, noon, North Platte Public Library. “The Better Half: Nebraska’s Hidden Treasures” by Sarah Baker Hansen and Matthew Hansen. Reserve seats by calling 535-8036, ext. 3310.
Miss Nebraska/ Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen Competition, 7 p.m., North Platte High School Performing Arts Center, 1220 W. Second St. Second night of competition. Order tickets at missnebraska.org/tickets.
Municipal Band concert, 7:30 p.m., Cody Park gazebo.
Saturday
Heritage Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. Entertainment, living history re-enactments, ethnic food, tractor and carriage exhibitions.
Fire on the Prairie, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St. Artisans and metal smiths present stations and workshops.
Miss Nebraska/ Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen Competition, 6:30 p.m., North Platte High School Performing Arts Center, 1220 W. Second St. Finals and coronation. Order tickets at missnebraska.org/tickets.
Lincoln County Raceway: Summer Sizzler, 5015 Rodeo Road. Pit gates open 4 p.m.; grandstand opens 5 p.m.; hot laps, 6 p.m.; green flag drops, 7 p.m. General admission: adults $10, kids 6-12 $5, under 5 free. Pit pass: $30; 10 and under pit pass, $10.
Sunday
Miss Rodeo Nebraska horsemanship competition, 10 a.m.-noon, Wild West Arena, 2801 Charlie Evans Drive. Free. Information: nebraskalanddays.com.
Heritage Festival, noon-5 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. Entertainment, living history re-enactments, ethnic food, tractor and carriage exhibitions.
Miss Rodeo Nebraska horsemanship BBQ, 12:30-2 p.m. Wild West Arena, 2801 Charlie Evans Drive. Adults $10, children 12 and under $5. Information: nebraskalanddays.com.
Monday
Miss Rodeo Nebraska speech competition, 6-8 p.m., Mid-Plains Community College South Campus Theater, 601 W. State Farm Road. Adults $5, children 12 and under free. Information: nebraskalanddays.com.
Tuesday
Sweet Saloon, 7 a.m. McDaid Activities Center, 1002 East E St. Call in cinnamon-roll orders at 308-535-3696. Information: nebraskalanddays.com.
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Nebraskaland Days kickoff event, 10-11 a.m., NebraskaLand National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St. Meet state rodeo queens from across U.S., including Miss Rodeo Nebraska Joeli Walrath and Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska Brylee Thompson. Also a free petting zoo.
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Melvin-Swanson-Halligan Memorial Steer Wrestling Tournament, noon, Sutherland Rodeo Arena, 930 South St., Sutherland.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon, Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.
Buffalo Bill Rodeo Golf Classic, 1-5 p.m., River’s Edge Golf Course, 1008 W. 18th St. Information: nebraskalanddays.com.
Story Time, 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
What’s It Worth Antique Class, 11-1 a.m., 5-7 p.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St. One item per person, $5. Judy Steele, 308-530-4572.
North Platte Coin Club, 7 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. 308-532-9622.
Miss Rodeo Nebraska style show and scholarship auction, 7-9 p.m., Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 301 E. Fifth St. Information: nebraskalanddays.com.
Wednesday
Rodeo slack, 8 a.m., Wild West Arena, 2801 Charlie Evans Drive. Free. Information: nebraskalanddays.com.
Quilt Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 415 N. Chestnut St. Information: nebraskalanddays.com.
Kids Costume Parade, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Westfield Shopping Center, 1845 West A St. Information: nebraskalanddays.com.
Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska Coronation, 1:30-5 p.m., Mid-Plains Community College South Campus Theater, 601 W. State Farm Road. Adults $10, children 12 and under $5. Information: nebraskalanddays.com.
River City Carnival, 5 p.m., Wild West Arena, 2801 Charlie Evans Drive.
Buffalo Bill Rodeo, 8-10 p.m., Wild West Arena, 2801 Charlie Evans Drive. Opening night of the 2021 Buffalo Bill Rodeo includes the 2021 Miss Rodeo Nebraska coronation. Beer garden and food court open at 5 p.m., pavilion dance immediately following the rodeo. Tickets $8-20. Information: nebraskalanddays.com.