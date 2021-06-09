Connect calendar, June 9

ARNOLD

Friday

“Those Who Wish Me Dead,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by American Legion.

Saturday

“Those Who Wish Me Dead,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by American Legion.

Sunday

“Those Who Wish Me Dead,” 3 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6, seniors $6. Sponsored by American Legion.

Tuesday

“Those Who Wish Me Dead,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by American Legion.

NORTH PLATTE

Today

Nebraskaland Days Competitive Art Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.

Noon Rotary Club, noon. Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.

Thursday

Class of 1969 lunch, 1 p.m., Greg Sawyer’s lake house, 225 N. Maloney Drive. All are welcome. Information: John Cherry, 308-530-5318.