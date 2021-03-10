Connect calendar, March 10

ARNOLD
Friday
“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6.
Saturday
“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6.
Sunday
“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 3 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6, seniors $6.
NORTH PLATTE
Today
North Platte High School Invitational Art Competition exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Noon Rotary Club, noon. Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St. Social distancing precautions will be followed. The meeting also will be livestreamed via Zoom.
Drive-thru Supper, 5-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Meal to go, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of Our Savior, 203 W. Fourth St. Drive through the alley between Sycamore and Fourth streets.
Thursday
North Platte High School Invitational Art Competition exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Sunrise Rotary Club, 7 a.m., North Campus of North Platte Community College, 1101 Halligan Drive, main building room 105. Breakfast is available. Mask required for entrance into building but not during meeting.
Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave. Museum is taking donations in exchange for family photos. Proceeds go to Lincoln County Historical Museum.
Teens Explore, 4-5 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Friday
North Platte High School Invitational Art Competition exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Community Fish Dinner, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church parish hall, 415 N. Chestnut St. Socially distanced dine-in, or curbside grab and go. Adults $8, kids 12 and younger $4.
Saturday
North Platte High School Invitational Art Competition exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade, 10 a.m., downtown. Parade route is on Dewey Street from A to Sixth Street.
Canteen Cabaret: “Luck”, 7 p.m., North Platte Community Playhouse Facebook page.
Sunday
Sutherland Community Breakfast, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Legion Community Hall, 130 S. Maple St., Sutherland. Suggested donation: $6, adults and children 6 and above. Children 5 and younger eat free.
Monday
Class of 1961 monthly lunch, noon, Lincoln Highway Diner-Airport, 5400 E. Lee Bird Drive. Questions: 308-532-1579.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
North Platte High School Invitational Art Competition exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon, First Baptist Church, 100 McDonald Road.
Story Time, 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
What’s It Worth Antique Class, 1:30-4 p.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St. One item per person, $5. Judy Steele, 308-530-4752.
Wednesday
Noon Rotary Club, noon. Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St. Social distancing precautions will be followed. The meeting also will be livestreamed via Zoom.
Drive-thru Supper, 5-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.
Meal to go, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of Our Savior, 203 W. Fourth St. Drive through the alley between Sycamore and Fourth streets.
OGALALLA
Wednesday
Blood Drive, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Ogallala Fairground Exhibit Hall, 1100 W. Third St. Mary Morris, 308-284-3935.