Connect calendar, March 17

ARNOLD

Friday

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6.

Saturday

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6.

Sunday

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 3 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6, seniors $6.

NORTH PLATTE

Wednesday

Noon Rotary Club, noon. Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St. Social distancing precautions will be followed. The meeting also will be livestreamed via Zoom.

Drive-thru Supper, 5-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.

Meal to go, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of Our Savior, 203 W. Fourth St. Drive through the alley between Sycamore and Fourth streets.

Thursday