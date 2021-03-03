Connect calendar, March 3

NORTH PLATTE

Today

Noon Rotary Club, noon. Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St. Social distancing precautions will be followed. The meeting also will be livestreamed via Zoom.

Drive-thru Supper, 5-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Freewill donation.

Meal to go, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of Our Savior, 203 W. Fourth St. Drive through the alley between Sycamore and Fourth streets.

Thursday

Sunrise Rotary Club, 7 a.m., North Campus of North Platte Community College, 1101 Halligan Drive, main building room 105. Breakfast is available. Mask required for entrance into building but not during meeting.

Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave. Museum is taking donations in exchange for family photos. Proceeds go to Lincoln County Historical Museum.

Teens Explore, 4-5 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.

Friday