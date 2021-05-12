Connect calendar, May 12

ARNOLD
Friday
“Godzilla vs. Kong,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by SORC.
Saturday
“Godzilla vs. Kong,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by SORC.
Sunday
“Godzilla vs. Kong,” 3 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6, seniors $6. Sponsored by SORC.
NORTH PLATTE
Today
Jenny Raymond Fantasy Textiles, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.
Thursday
Pickleball Spring Open Play, 9 a.m.-noon, D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.
Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave.
Jenny Raymond Fantasy Textiles, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.
Teens explore, 4 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Lip Sync Battle 2021, 7 p.m., North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St. Doors open 6 p.m. Hosted by RDAP and North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity. Cash bar.
Friday
Pickleball Spring Open Play, 9 a.m.-noon, D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.
Jenny Raymond Fantasy Textiles, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.
Saturday
Community Connections medication and pill disposal, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
Jenny Raymond Fantasy Textiles, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.
Ray Grever country dance, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Club, 620 N. Chestnut St. $8 per person. Gary Patterson, 308-539-3475.
Sunday
All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 415 N. Chestnut St. Adults $7, 10 and younger $4.
Pickleball Spring Open Play, 6-8:30 p.m., D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.
Monday
Pickleball Spring Open Play, 9 a.m.-noon, D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.
Tuesday
Pickleball Spring Open Play, 9 a.m.-noon, D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.
Jenny Raymond Fantasy Textiles, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.
Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon, Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.
Story Time, 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
What’s It Worth Antique Class, 1:30-4 p.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St. One item per person, $5. Judy Steele, 308-530-4572.
North Platte Coin Club, 7 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. 308-532-9622.
Wednesday
Jenny Raymond Fantasy Textiles, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.
OGALLALA
Today
American Plains Artist Signature Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Petrified Wood and Art Gallery, 418 E. First St.
Thursday
American Plains Artist Signature Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Petrified Wood and Art Gallery, 418 E. First St.
Friday
American Plains Artist Signature Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Petrified Wood and Art Gallery, 418 E. First St.
Saturday
American Plains Artist Signature Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Petrified Wood and Art Gallery, 418 E. First St.
Monday
American Plains Artist Signature Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Petrified Wood and Art Gallery, 418 E. First St.
Tuesday
Blood drive, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Ogallala Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, 1100 W. Third St. Mary Morris, 308-284-3935.
American Plains Artist Signature Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Petrified Wood and Art Gallery, 418 E. First St.
Wednesday
Blood drive, noon-6 p.m., Ogallala Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, 1100 W. Third St. Mary Morris, 308-284-3935.
American Plains Artist Signature Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Petrified Wood and Art Gallery, 418 E. First St.