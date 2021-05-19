Connect calendar, May 19

ARNOLD
Friday
“My Brother’s Keeper” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by American Legion.
Saturday
“My Brother’s Keeper” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by American Legion.
Sunday
“My Brother’s Keeper,” 3 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6, seniors $6. Sponsored by American Legion.
Tuesday
“My Brother’s Keeper” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by American Legion.
NORTH PLATTE
Today
Jenny Raymond Fantasy Textiles, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.
NPHS Class of 1959 luncheon, 1 p.m., Merrick’s, 1220 E. Fourth St. Bette Tatman, 308-539-1265.
NPHS Class of 1966 reunion planning meeting, 5 p.m., 220 Eagles Nest Road.
Thursday
Pickleball Spring Open Play, 9 a.m.-noon, D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.
Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave.
Jenny Raymond Fantasy Textiles, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.
Teens explore, 4 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Friday
Pickleball Spring Open Play, 9 a.m.-noon, D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.
Jenny Raymond Fantasy Textiles, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.
Saturday
Jenny Raymond Fantasy Textiles, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.
“Nomadland,” 3 p.m., Fox Theatre, 301 E. Fifth St. $5 per person.
Buddy Check, 6-8 p.m., Godfather’s Pizza, 1100 S. Jefferst St.
Top Shelf Country dance, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Club, 620 N. Chestnut St. $8 per person. Gary Patterson, 308-539-3475.
Lincoln County Republican Party, 7 p.m.,, Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St.
“Nomadland,” 7 p.m., Fox Theatre, 301 E. Fifth St. $5
per person.
Sunday
Annual First Responder Picnic, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., Cody Park Pavilion. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided. Emergency vehicles will be on display for children to see and explore.
“Nomadland,” 3 p.m., Fox Theatre, 301 E. Fifth St. $5 per person.
Pickleball Spring Open Play, 6-8:30 p.m., D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.
Monday
Pickleball Spring Open Play, 9 a.m.-noon, D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Pickleball Spring Open Play, 9 a.m.-noon, D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.
Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave.
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Jenny Raymond Fantasy Textiles, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon, Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.
Story Time, 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
What’s It Worth Antique Class, 1:30-4 p.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St. One item per person, $5. Judy Steele, 308-530-4572.
Wednesday
Jenny Raymond Fantasy Textiles, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.
OGALLALA
Today
American Plains Artist Signature Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Petrified Wood and Art Gallery, 418 E. First St.
Thursday
American Plains Artist Signature Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Petrified Wood and Art Gallery, 418 E. First St.
Friday
American Plains Artist Signature Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Petrified Wood and Art Gallery, 418 E. First St.
Saturday
American Plains Artist Signature Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Petrified Wood and Art Gallery, 418 E. First St.