 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Connect calendar, May 19
0 comments

Connect calendar, May 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ARNOLD

Friday

“My Brother’s Keeper” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by American Legion.

Saturday

“My Brother’s Keeper” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by American Legion.

Sunday

“My Brother’s Keeper,” 3 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6, seniors $6. Sponsored by American Legion.

Tuesday

“My Brother’s Keeper” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by American Legion.

NORTH PLATTE

Today

Jenny Raymond Fantasy Textiles, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.

NPHS Class of 1959 luncheon, 1 p.m., Merrick’s, 1220 E. Fourth St. Bette Tatman, 308-539-1265.

NPHS Class of 1966 reunion planning meeting, 5 p.m., 220 Eagles Nest Road.

Thursday

Pickleball Spring Open Play, 9 a.m.-noon, D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.

Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave.

Jenny Raymond Fantasy Textiles, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.

Teens explore, 4 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.

Friday

Pickleball Spring Open Play, 9 a.m.-noon, D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.

Jenny Raymond Fantasy Textiles, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.

Saturday

Jenny Raymond Fantasy Textiles, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.

“Nomadland,” 3 p.m., Fox Theatre, 301 E. Fifth St. $5 per person.

Buddy Check, 6-8 p.m., Godfather’s Pizza, 1100 S. Jefferst St.

Top Shelf Country dance, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Club, 620 N. Chestnut St. $8 per person. Gary Patterson, 308-539-3475.

Lincoln County Republican Party, 7 p.m.,, Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St.

“Nomadland,” 7 p.m., Fox Theatre, 301 E. Fifth St. $5

per person.

Sunday

Annual First Responder Picnic, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., Cody Park Pavilion. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided. Emergency vehicles will be on display for children to see and explore.

“Nomadland,” 3 p.m., Fox Theatre, 301 E. Fifth St. $5 per person.

Pickleball Spring Open Play, 6-8:30 p.m., D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.

Monday

Pickleball Spring Open Play, 9 a.m.-noon, D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.

Tuesday

North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.

Pickleball Spring Open Play, 9 a.m.-noon, D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.

Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave.

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.

Jenny Raymond Fantasy Textiles, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.

Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon, Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.

Story Time, 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.

What’s It Worth Antique Class, 1:30-4 p.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St. One item per person, $5. Judy Steele, 308-530-4572.

Wednesday

Jenny Raymond Fantasy Textiles, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.

OGALLALA

Today

American Plains Artist Signature Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Petrified Wood and Art Gallery, 418 E. First St.

Thursday

American Plains Artist Signature Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Petrified Wood and Art Gallery, 418 E. First St.

Friday

American Plains Artist Signature Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Petrified Wood and Art Gallery, 418 E. First St.

Saturday

American Plains Artist Signature Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Petrified Wood and Art Gallery, 418 E. First St.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News