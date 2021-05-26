Connect calendar, May 26

Jenny Raymond Fantasy Textiles, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.

Class of 1956 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Merrick’s, 1220 E. Fourth St. All classmates, spouses, friends invited to attend. No reservation necessary.

Noon Rotary & Hot Meals USA food giveaway, 11:45 a.m., just west of the former Alco building at Parkade Plaza, 201 E. Sixth St. Recipients are asked to come in from west along Front Street; 800 boxes of food available.

Friday

Pickleball Spring Open Play, 9 a.m.-noon, D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road. For more information, www.northplattepickleball.com.

Saturday

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 3 p.m., Fox Theatre, 301 E. Fifth St. $5 per person.

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 7 p.m., Fox Theatre, 301 E. Fifth St. $5 per person.