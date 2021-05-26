Connect calendar, May 26

ARNOLD
Friday
“My Brother’s Keeper” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by American Legion.
Saturday
“My Brother’s Keeper” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by American Legion.
Sunday
“My Brother’s Keeper,” 3 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6, seniors $6. Sponsored by American Legion.
Tuesday
“My Brother’s Keeper” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by American Legion.
NORTH PLATTE
Today
Jenny Raymond Fantasy Textiles, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.
Noon Rotary Club, noon. Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
Thursday
Pickleball Spring Open Play, 9 a.m.-noon, D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road. For more information, www.northplattepickleball.com
Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave.
Jenny Raymond Fantasy Textiles, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.
Class of 1956 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Merrick’s, 1220 E. Fourth St. All classmates, spouses, friends invited to attend. No reservation necessary.
Noon Rotary & Hot Meals USA food giveaway, 11:45 a.m., just west of the former Alco building at Parkade Plaza, 201 E. Sixth St. Recipients are asked to come in from west along Front Street; 800 boxes of food available.
Friday
Pickleball Spring Open Play, 9 a.m.-noon, D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road. For more information, www.northplattepickleball.com.
Jenny Raymond Fantasy Textiles, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.
Saturday
Jenny Raymond Fantasy Textiles, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.
“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 3 p.m., Fox Theatre, 301 E. Fifth St. $5 per person.
“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 7 p.m., Fox Theatre, 301 E. Fifth St. $5 per person.
Lincoln County Raceway: Salute Our Veterans Memorial Day Challenge, 5015 Rodeo Road. Pit gates open 4 p.m.; grandstand opens 5 p.m.; hot laps, 6 p.m.; green flag drops, 7 p.m. General admission: adults $10, kids 6-12 $5, under 5 free. Pit pass: $30; 10 and under pit pass, $10.
Sunday
Dan Dodson country dance, 3-6 p.m., Ogallala American Legion, 112 E. First St. $8 per person. Gary Patterson, 308-539-3475.
Man of the Shroud Exhibit, noon-5 p.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 3301 Echo Drive.
“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 3 p.m., Fox Theatre, 301 E. Fifth St. $5 per person.
Pickleball Spring Open Play, 6-8:30 p.m., D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road. For more information, www.northplattepickleball.com.
Monday
Man of the Shroud Exhibit, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 3301 Echo Drive.
Memorial Day ceremony, 4 p.m., 20th Century Veterans Memorial, 2811 S. Jeffers St.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Pickleball Spring Open Play, 9 a.m.-noon, D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road. For more information, www.northplattepickleball.com
Man of the Shroud Exhibit, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 3301 Echo Drive.
Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave.
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Nebraskaland Days Competitive Art Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon, Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.
Story Time, 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
What’s It Worth Antique Class, 1:30-4 p.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St. One item per person, $5. Judy Steele, 308-530-4572.
Dawson County Democrats of Nebraska, 7 p.m., via Mobilize/Zoom. Sign up at mobilize.us/nebdems/event/381567.
Wednesday
Man of the Shroud Exhibit, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 3301 Echo Drive.
Nebraskaland Days Competitive Art Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.
Noon Rotary Club, noon. Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.
“A Dragon’s Tale — Tails and Tales,” summer reading program, North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. Children’s programs every Wednesday, June 2-July 15. Age groups: kindergarten graduates, 9:30-10 a.m.; first graders, 10:30-11:30 a.m., second graders, 1:30-2:30; third through fifth graders, 3:30-4:30. Teen summer reading during Teens Explore, 4-5 p.m. Thursdays. Information: 308-535-8036.