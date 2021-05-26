 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Connect calendar, May 26
0 comments

Connect calendar, May 26

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ARNOLD

Friday

“My Brother’s Keeper” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by American Legion.

Saturday

“My Brother’s Keeper” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by American Legion.

Sunday

“My Brother’s Keeper,” 3 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6, seniors $6. Sponsored by American Legion.

Tuesday

“My Brother’s Keeper” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by American Legion.

NORTH PLATTE

Today

Jenny Raymond Fantasy Textiles, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.

Noon Rotary Club, noon. Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.

Thursday

Pickleball Spring Open Play, 9 a.m.-noon, D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road. For more information, www.northplattepickleball.com

Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave.

Jenny Raymond Fantasy Textiles, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.

Class of 1956 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Merrick’s, 1220 E. Fourth St. All classmates, spouses, friends invited to attend. No reservation necessary.

Noon Rotary & Hot Meals USA food giveaway, 11:45 a.m., just west of the former Alco building at Parkade Plaza, 201 E. Sixth St. Recipients are asked to come in from west along Front Street; 800 boxes of food available.

Friday

Pickleball Spring Open Play, 9 a.m.-noon, D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road. For more information, www.northplattepickleball.com.

Jenny Raymond Fantasy Textiles, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.

Saturday

Jenny Raymond Fantasy Textiles, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 3 p.m., Fox Theatre, 301 E. Fifth St. $5 per person.

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 7 p.m., Fox Theatre, 301 E. Fifth St. $5 per person.

Lincoln County Raceway: Salute Our Veterans Memorial Day Challenge, 5015 Rodeo Road. Pit gates open 4 p.m.; grandstand opens 5 p.m.; hot laps, 6 p.m.; green flag drops, 7 p.m. General admission: adults $10, kids 6-12 $5, under 5 free. Pit pass: $30; 10 and under pit pass, $10.

Sunday

Dan Dodson country dance, 3-6 p.m., Ogallala American Legion, 112 E. First St. $8 per person. Gary Patterson, 308-539-3475.

Man of the Shroud Exhibit, noon-5 p.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 3301 Echo Drive.

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 3 p.m., Fox Theatre, 301 E. Fifth St. $5 per person.

Pickleball Spring Open Play, 6-8:30 p.m., D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road. For more information, www.northplattepickleball.com.

Monday

Man of the Shroud Exhibit, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 3301 Echo Drive.

Memorial Day ceremony, 4 p.m., 20th Century Veterans Memorial, 2811 S. Jeffers St.

Tuesday

North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.

Pickleball Spring Open Play, 9 a.m.-noon, D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road. For more information, www.northplattepickleball.com

Man of the Shroud Exhibit, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 3301 Echo Drive.

Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave.

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.

Nebraskaland Days Competitive Art Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.

Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon, Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.

Story Time, 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.

What’s It Worth Antique Class, 1:30-4 p.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St. One item per person, $5. Judy Steele, 308-530-4572.

Dawson County Democrats of Nebraska, 7 p.m., via Mobilize/Zoom. Sign up at mobilize.us/nebdems/event/381567.

Wednesday

Man of the Shroud Exhibit, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 3301 Echo Drive.

Nebraskaland Days Competitive Art Show, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St.

Noon Rotary Club, noon. Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St.

“A Dragon’s Tale — Tails and Tales,” summer reading program, North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. Children’s programs every Wednesday, June 2-July 15. Age groups: kindergarten graduates, 9:30-10 a.m.; first graders, 10:30-11:30 a.m., second graders, 1:30-2:30; third through fifth graders, 3:30-4:30. Teen summer reading during Teens Explore, 4-5 p.m. Thursdays. Information: 308-535-8036.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News