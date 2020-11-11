 Skip to main content
Connect calendar, Nov. 11
Connect calendar, Nov. 11

NORTH PLATTE

Today

Noon Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St. Social distancing precautions will be followed. The meeting also will be livestreamed via Zoom.

Drive-thru supper, 5-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St., freewill donation.

Thursday

Sunrise Rotary Club, 7 a.m., North Campus of North Platte Community College, 1101 Halligan Drive, main building room 105. Breakfast is available. Mask required for entrance into building but not during meeting.

Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave. Museum is taking donations in exchange for family photos. Proceeds go to Lincoln County Historical Museum.

Teens Explore, 4 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.

Saturday

Platte River Farmer’s Market Holiday Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St., former Herberger’s location

“Toy Story 4,” 3 and 7 p.m., North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St. $5 adults, $3 children 12 and younger.

Tuesday

North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.

Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave. Museum is taking donations in exchange for family photos. Proceeds go to Lincoln County Historical Museum.

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. For children ages 3 to 5.

Class of 1961 luncheon, noon Lincoln Highway Diner-Airport, 5400 E. Lee Bird Drive. Everyone welcome.

Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon, First Baptist Church at B Street and McDonald Avenue.

Story Time, 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. For children ages 3 to 5.

Mission 22 Awareness Walk, 2-4 p.m., Blackledge Park, Sixth and Jeffers streets.

Wednesday

Noon Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St. Social distancing precautions will be followed. The meeting also will be livestreamed via Zoom.

Drive-thru supper, 5-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St., freewill donation.

GOTHENBURG

Friday

“The Broken Hearts Gallery,” 7:30 p.m., Gothenburg Sun Theatre, 404 10th St., Gothenburg. Children 12 and younger, $3; seniors 55 and older, $4; adults, $5.

Saturday

“The Broken Hearts Gallery,” 7:30 p.m., Gothenburg Sun Theatre, 404 10th St., Gothenburg. Children 12 and younger, $3; seniors 55 and older, $4; adults, $5.

Sunday

“The Broken Hearts Gallery,” 3 p.m., Gothenburg Sun Theatre, 404 10th St., Gothenburg. Children 12 and younger, $3; seniors 55 and older, $4; adults, $5.

