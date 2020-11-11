Connect calendar, Nov. 11

NORTH PLATTE
Today
Noon Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St. Social distancing precautions will be followed. The meeting also will be livestreamed via Zoom.
Drive-thru supper, 5-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St., freewill donation.
Thursday
Sunrise Rotary Club, 7 a.m., North Campus of North Platte Community College, 1101 Halligan Drive, main building room 105. Breakfast is available. Mask required for entrance into building but not during meeting.
Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave. Museum is taking donations in exchange for family photos. Proceeds go to Lincoln County Historical Museum.
Teens Explore, 4 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Saturday
Platte River Farmer’s Market Holiday Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St., former Herberger’s location
“Toy Story 4,” 3 and 7 p.m., North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St. $5 adults, $3 children 12 and younger.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave. Museum is taking donations in exchange for family photos. Proceeds go to Lincoln County Historical Museum.
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. For children ages 3 to 5.
Class of 1961 luncheon, noon Lincoln Highway Diner-Airport, 5400 E. Lee Bird Drive. Everyone welcome.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon, First Baptist Church at B Street and McDonald Avenue.
Story Time, 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. For children ages 3 to 5.
Mission 22 Awareness Walk, 2-4 p.m., Blackledge Park, Sixth and Jeffers streets.
Wednesday
Noon Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St. Social distancing precautions will be followed. The meeting also will be livestreamed via Zoom.
Drive-thru supper, 5-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St., freewill donation.
GOTHENBURG
Friday
“The Broken Hearts Gallery,” 7:30 p.m., Gothenburg Sun Theatre, 404 10th St., Gothenburg. Children 12 and younger, $3; seniors 55 and older, $4; adults, $5.
Saturday
“The Broken Hearts Gallery,” 7:30 p.m., Gothenburg Sun Theatre, 404 10th St., Gothenburg. Children 12 and younger, $3; seniors 55 and older, $4; adults, $5.
Sunday
“The Broken Hearts Gallery,” 3 p.m., Gothenburg Sun Theatre, 404 10th St., Gothenburg. Children 12 and younger, $3; seniors 55 and older, $4; adults, $5.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!