Connect calendar, Oct. 21

Drive-thru community feed, 4:30-7 p.m., Platte River Mall. Mid-Plains United Way fundraiser and campaign kickoff. Meals $10; include hamburger or hot dog, pork and beans, chips and Sparkling Ice drink. Meals also can be purchased to donate to the Connection homeless shelter.

Saturday

All Things Pumpkin Bake Sale, 6-7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 3301 Echo Drive. Pumpkins and T-shirts also available for purchase.

Sunday

All Things Pumpkin Bake Sale, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 3301 Echo Drive. Pumpkins and T-shirts also available for purchase.

Tuesday

Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave. Museum is taking donations in exchange for family photos. Proceeds go to Lincoln County Historical Museum.

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. For children ages 3 to 5.

Compact Rhythms, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Exhibition of artwork from Sheldon Museum at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.