Connect calendar, Oct. 21

NORTH PLATTE
Today
Compact Rhythms, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Exhibition of artworks from Sheldon Museum at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Noon Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St. Social distancing precautions will be followed. The meeting also will be livestreamed via Zoom.
Drive-thru supper, 5-6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St., freewill donation.
Big Idea North Platte business pitch contest, 6 p.m., Godfather’s Pizza, 1100 S. Jeffers St. Audience will vote on winners.
Thursday
Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave. Museum is taking donations in exchange for family photos. Proceeds go to Lincoln County Historical Museum.
Sunrise Rotary Club, 7 a.m., Nebraskaland National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St.
Compact Rhythms, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Exhibition of artworks from Sheldon Museum at University of Nebraska Lincoln.
Teens Explore, 4 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Drive-thru community feed, 4:30-7 p.m., Platte River Mall. Mid-Plains United Way fundraiser and campaign kickoff. Meals $10; include hamburger or hot dog, pork and beans, chips and Sparkling Ice drink. Meals also can be purchased to donate to the Connection homeless shelter.
Saturday
All Things Pumpkin Bake Sale, 6-7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 3301 Echo Drive. Pumpkins and T-shirts also available for purchase.
Sunday
All Things Pumpkin Bake Sale, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 3301 Echo Drive. Pumpkins and T-shirts also available for purchase.
Tuesday
Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave. Museum is taking donations in exchange for family photos. Proceeds go to Lincoln County Historical Museum.
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. For children ages 3 to 5.
Compact Rhythms, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Exhibition of artwork from Sheldon Museum at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon, First Baptist Church at B Street and McDonald Avenue.
Story Time, 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. For children ages 3 to 5.
Wednesday
Compact Rhythms, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Exhibition of artworks from Sheldon Museum at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Noon Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St. Social distancing precautions will be followed. The meeting also will be livestreamed via Zoom.
Drive-thru supper, 5-6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St., freewill donation.
GOTHENBURG
Friday
“Tenet,” 7:30 p.m., Gothenburg Sun Theatre, 404 10th St., Gothenburg. Children 12 and younger, $3; seniors 55 and older, $4; adults, $5.
Saturday
“Tenet,” 7:30 p.m., Gothenburg Sun Theatre, 404 10th St., Gothenburg. Children 12 and younger, $3; seniors 55 and older, $4; adults, $5.
Sunday
“Tenet,” 3 p.m., Gothenburg Sun Theatre, 404 10th St., Gothenburg. Children 12 and younger, $3; seniors 55 and older, $4; adults, $5.
