 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Connect calendar, Oct. 7
0 comments

Connect calendar, Oct. 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH PLATTE

Today

Compact Rhythms, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Exhibition of artworks from Sheldon Museum at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Noon Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St. Social distancing precautions will be followed. The meeting also will be livestreamed via Zoom.

Drive thru supper, 5-6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St., freewill donation.

Live music, 6 p.m., Pals Brewing Company, 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave., Josh Hoyer performing; $3 suggested donation.

Thursday

Art Study League, 9:30 a.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Propsective members welcome. Masks encouraged. Social distancing observed.

Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave. Museum is taking donations in exchange for family photos. Proceeds go to Lincoln County Historical Museum.

Compact Rhythms, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Exhibition of artworks from Sheldon Museum at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Sioux Lookout Chapter DAR, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. For information, call 308-532-8783.

Teens Explore, 4 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.

Disabled American Veterans meeting, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Club, 2020 E. Fourth St.

Saturday

Lincoln County Republicans Meeting, 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting, Switchyard Grill & Pub, 520 N. Jeffers St.

Tuesday

Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave. Museum is taking donations in exchange for family photos. Proceeds go to Lincoln County Historical Museum.

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. For children ages 3 to 5.

Compact Rhythms, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Exhibition of artworks from Sheldon Museum at University of

Story Time, 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. For children ages 3 to 5.

Wednesday

Compact Rhythms, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Exhibition of artworks from Sheldon Museum at University of

Noon Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St. Social distancing precautions will be followed. The meeting also will be livestreamed via Zoom.

Drive thru supper, 5-6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St., freewill donation.

GOTHENBURG

Friday

Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 3 p.m., City Maintenance Facility, 1112 Ave. L.

“Bill & Ted Face the Music,” 7:30 p.m., Gothenburg Sun Theatre, 404 10th St., Gothenburg. Children 12 and younger, $3; seniors 55 and older, $4; adults, $5.

Saturday

“Bill & Ted Face the Music,” 7:30 p.m., Gothenburg Sun Theatre, 404 10th St., Gothenburg. Children 12 and younger, $3; seniors 55 and older, $4; adults, $5.

Sunday

“Bill & Ted Face the Music,” 3 p.m., Gothenburg Sun Theatre, 404 10th St., Gothenburg. Children 12 and younger, $3; seniors 55 and older, $4; adults, $5.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News