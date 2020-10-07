Connect calendar, Oct. 7

NORTH PLATTE
Today
Compact Rhythms, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Exhibition of artworks from Sheldon Museum at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Noon Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St. Social distancing precautions will be followed. The meeting also will be livestreamed via Zoom.
Drive thru supper, 5-6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St., freewill donation.
Live music, 6 p.m., Pals Brewing Company, 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave., Josh Hoyer performing; $3 suggested donation.
Thursday
Art Study League, 9:30 a.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Propsective members welcome. Masks encouraged. Social distancing observed.
Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave. Museum is taking donations in exchange for family photos. Proceeds go to Lincoln County Historical Museum.
Compact Rhythms, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Exhibition of artworks from Sheldon Museum at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Sioux Lookout Chapter DAR, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. For information, call 308-532-8783.
Teens Explore, 4 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Disabled American Veterans meeting, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Club, 2020 E. Fourth St.
Saturday
Lincoln County Republicans Meeting, 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting, Switchyard Grill & Pub, 520 N. Jeffers St.
Tuesday
Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave. Museum is taking donations in exchange for family photos. Proceeds go to Lincoln County Historical Museum.
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. For children ages 3 to 5.
Compact Rhythms, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Exhibition of artworks from Sheldon Museum at University of
Story Time, 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. For children ages 3 to 5.
Wednesday
Compact Rhythms, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Exhibition of artworks from Sheldon Museum at University of
Noon Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St. Social distancing precautions will be followed. The meeting also will be livestreamed via Zoom.
Drive thru supper, 5-6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St., freewill donation.
GOTHENBURG
Friday
Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 3 p.m., City Maintenance Facility, 1112 Ave. L.
“Bill & Ted Face the Music,” 7:30 p.m., Gothenburg Sun Theatre, 404 10th St., Gothenburg. Children 12 and younger, $3; seniors 55 and older, $4; adults, $5.
Saturday
“Bill & Ted Face the Music,” 7:30 p.m., Gothenburg Sun Theatre, 404 10th St., Gothenburg. Children 12 and younger, $3; seniors 55 and older, $4; adults, $5.
Sunday
“Bill & Ted Face the Music,” 3 p.m., Gothenburg Sun Theatre, 404 10th St., Gothenburg. Children 12 and younger, $3; seniors 55 and older, $4; adults, $5.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!