Connect calendar, Sept. 30
Connect calendar, Sept. 30

BRULE

Thursday

Flights of Honor exhibit, 1-8 p.m., Brule Activity Center, 715 Oak St.

Friday

Flights of Honor exhibit, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Brule Activity Center, 715 Oak St.

Saturday

Flights of Honor exhibit, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Brule Activity Center, 715 Oak St.

Sunday

Flights of Honor exhibit, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Brule Activity Center, 715 Oak St.

NORTH PLATTE

Today

People, Culture, Movement, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.

Noon Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St. Social distancing precautions will be followed. The meeting also will be livestreamed via Zoom.

Thursday

Sunrise Rotary Club, 7 a.m., Nebraskaland National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St.

Teens Explore, 4 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.

Friday

Compact Rhythms, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Exhibition of artworks from Sheldon Museum at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Saturday

Farmers markets, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Platte River Mall parking lot, 1000 S. Dewey St. North Platte Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; Platte River Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Compact Rhythms, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Exhibition of artworks from Sheldon Museum at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Tuesday

Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave. Museum is taking donations in exchange for family photos. Proceeds go to Lincoln County Historical Museum.

Compact Rhythms, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Exhibition of artworks from Sheldon Museum at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Wednesday

Compact Rhythms, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Exhibition of artworks from Sheldon Museum at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Noon Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St. Social distancing precautions will be followed. The meeting also will be livestreamed via Zoom.

Live music, 6 p.m., Pals Brewing Company, 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave., Josh Hoyer performing; $3 suggested donation.

GOTHENBURG

Friday

“The New Mutants,” 7:30 p.m., Gothenburg Sun Theatre, 404 10th St., Gothenburg. Children 12 and younger, $3; seniors 55 and older, $4; adults, $5.

Saturday

“The New Mutants,” 7:30 p.m., Gothenburg Sun Theatre, 404 10th St., Gothenburg. Children 12 and younger, $3; seniors 55 and older, $4; adults, $5.

Sunday

“The New Mutants,” 3 p.m., Gothenburg Sun Theatre, 404 10th St., Gothenburg. Children 12 and younger, $3; seniors 55 and older, $4; adults, $5.

HOLDREGE

Saturday

Nebraska Hand Cornhusking Competition, 9 a.m., Nebraska Prairie Museum, 2701 Burlington St. Pre-registration $20, registration at event $25.

