Connect calendar, Sept. 30

BRULE
Thursday
Flights of Honor exhibit, 1-8 p.m., Brule Activity Center, 715 Oak St.
Friday
Flights of Honor exhibit, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Brule Activity Center, 715 Oak St.
Saturday
Flights of Honor exhibit, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Brule Activity Center, 715 Oak St.
Sunday
Flights of Honor exhibit, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Brule Activity Center, 715 Oak St.
NORTH PLATTE
Today
People, Culture, Movement, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Noon Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St. Social distancing precautions will be followed. The meeting also will be livestreamed via Zoom.
Thursday
Sunrise Rotary Club, 7 a.m., Nebraskaland National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St.
Teens Explore, 4 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Friday
Compact Rhythms, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Exhibition of artworks from Sheldon Museum at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Saturday
Farmers markets, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Platte River Mall parking lot, 1000 S. Dewey St. North Platte Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; Platte River Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Compact Rhythms, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Exhibition of artworks from Sheldon Museum at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Tuesday
Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave. Museum is taking donations in exchange for family photos. Proceeds go to Lincoln County Historical Museum.
Compact Rhythms, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Exhibition of artworks from Sheldon Museum at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Wednesday
Compact Rhythms, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Exhibition of artworks from Sheldon Museum at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Noon Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St. Social distancing precautions will be followed. The meeting also will be livestreamed via Zoom.
Live music, 6 p.m., Pals Brewing Company, 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave., Josh Hoyer performing; $3 suggested donation.
GOTHENBURG
Friday
“The New Mutants,” 7:30 p.m., Gothenburg Sun Theatre, 404 10th St., Gothenburg. Children 12 and younger, $3; seniors 55 and older, $4; adults, $5.
Saturday
“The New Mutants,” 7:30 p.m., Gothenburg Sun Theatre, 404 10th St., Gothenburg. Children 12 and younger, $3; seniors 55 and older, $4; adults, $5.
Sunday
“The New Mutants,” 3 p.m., Gothenburg Sun Theatre, 404 10th St., Gothenburg. Children 12 and younger, $3; seniors 55 and older, $4; adults, $5.
HOLDREGE
Saturday
Nebraska Hand Cornhusking Competition, 9 a.m., Nebraska Prairie Museum, 2701 Burlington St. Pre-registration $20, registration at event $25.
