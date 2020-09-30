Connect calendar, Sept. 30

Saturday

Farmers markets, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Platte River Mall parking lot, 1000 S. Dewey St. North Platte Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; Platte River Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Compact Rhythms, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Exhibition of artworks from Sheldon Museum at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Tuesday

Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave. Museum is taking donations in exchange for family photos. Proceeds go to Lincoln County Historical Museum.

Compact Rhythms, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Exhibition of artworks from Sheldon Museum at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Wednesday

Compact Rhythms, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Exhibition of artworks from Sheldon Museum at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Noon Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St. Social distancing precautions will be followed. The meeting also will be livestreamed via Zoom.