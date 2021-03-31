Connect, March 31

ARNOLD
Friday
“The Father,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by Pinnacle Bank.
Saturday
“The Father,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by Pinnacle Bank.
Sunday
“The Father,” 3 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6, seniors $6. Sponsored by Pinnacle Bank.
NORTH PLATTE
Today
Noon Rotary Club, noon. Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St. Social distancing precautions will be followed. The meeting also will be livestreamed via Zoom.
Meal to go, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of Our Savior, 203 W. Fourth St. Drive through the alley between Sycamore and Fourth streets.
Thursday
Platter Painters and Art Guild, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St., local artists display work.
Easter Eggstravaganza, 1-1:30 p.m., North Platte Rec Center south lawn. Easter egg hunt for children 6 and younger. Free.
Friday
Platter Painters and Art Guild, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St., local artists display work.
Maranatha Skate Night, 6-9 p.m., Maranatha Camp and Retreat, 16800 W. Maranatha Road. Guests younger than 4: free; guests 5 and older: $6.
Saturday
Platter Painters and Art Guild, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St., local artists display work.
Drive-thru Easter Bunny, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Golden Spike Tower. Free.
Tuesday
North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Platter Painters and Art Guild, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St., local artists display work.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon, First Baptist Church, 100 McDonald Road.
Story Time, 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
What’s It Worth Antique Class, 1:30-4 p.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St. One item per person, $5. Judy Steele, 308-530-4572.
Wednesday
Platter Painters and Art Guild, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St., local artists display work.
Noon Rotary Club, noon. Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St. Social distancing precautions will be followed. The meeting also will be livestreamed via Zoom.
Meal to go, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of Our Savior, 203 W. Fourth St. Drive through the alley between Sycamore and Fourth streets.