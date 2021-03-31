 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Connect, March 31
0 comments

Connect, March 31

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ARNOLD

Friday

“The Father,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by Pinnacle Bank.

Saturday

“The Father,” 7 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6. Sponsored by Pinnacle Bank.

Sunday

“The Father,” 3 p.m., Rialto Theater, 112 S. Walnut St. Adults $7, students $6, seniors $6. Sponsored by Pinnacle Bank.

NORTH PLATTE

Today

Noon Rotary Club, noon. Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St. Social distancing precautions will be followed. The meeting also will be livestreamed via Zoom.

Meal to go, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of Our Savior, 203 W. Fourth St. Drive through the alley between Sycamore and Fourth streets.

Thursday

Platter Painters and Art Guild, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St., local artists display work.

Easter Eggstravaganza, 1-1:30 p.m., North Platte Rec Center south lawn. Easter egg hunt for children 6 and younger. Free.

Friday

Platter Painters and Art Guild, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St., local artists display work.

Maranatha Skate Night, 6-9 p.m., Maranatha Camp and Retreat, 16800 W. Maranatha Road. Guests younger than 4: free; guests 5 and older: $6.

Saturday

Platter Painters and Art Guild, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St., local artists display work.

Drive-thru Easter Bunny, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Golden Spike Tower. Free.

Tuesday

North Platte Kiwanis, 7 a.m., Pop Corner, 1847 West A St.

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.

Platter Painters and Art Guild, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St., local artists display work.

Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon, First Baptist Church, 100 McDonald Road.

Story Time, 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.

What’s It Worth Antique Class, 1:30-4 p.m., Good Life on the Bricks, 402 N. Dewey St. One item per person, $5. Judy Steele, 308-530-4572.

Wednesday

Platter Painters and Art Guild, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Dewey St., local artists display work.

Noon Rotary Club, noon. Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St. Social distancing precautions will be followed. The meeting also will be livestreamed via Zoom.

Meal to go, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of Our Savior, 203 W. Fourth St. Drive through the alley between Sycamore and Fourth streets.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News