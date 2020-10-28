Connect, Oct. 28

“Eat, Treat & Go” drive-thru Halloween event, 4-7 p.m., Harvest Christian Fellowship, 1501 S. Dewey St.

Compact Rhythms, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Exhibition of artwork from Sheldon Museum at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Saturday

Halloween Trick and Treat party, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., North Platte Area Children’s Museum, 314 N. Jeffers St. A limited number of take-and-make crafts and goodie bags will be available; 25 guests allowed at one time.

Trunk-or-Treat, noon-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Drive through the parking lot at E and McDonald to pick up candy.

Tuesday

Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave. Museum is taking donations in exchange for family photos. Proceeds go to Lincoln County Historical Museum.

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. For children ages 3 to 5.