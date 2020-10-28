Connect, Oct. 28

NORTH PLATTE
Wednesday
Compact Rhythms, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. Exhibition of artwork from Sheldon Museum at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Noon Rotary Club, noon, Another Round Bar & Grill, 1008 W. 18th St. Social distancing precautions will be followed. The meeting also will be livestreamed via Zoom.
Drive-thru supper, 5-6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St., freewill donation.
Thursday
Sunrise Rotary Club, 7 a.m., North Campus of North Platte Community College, 1101 Halligan Drive, main building room 105. Breakfast is available. Mask required for entrance into building but not during meeting.
Brown Harano photograph collection pickup, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill. Ave. Museum is taking donations in exchange for family photos. Proceeds go to Lincoln County Historical Museum.
Teens Explore, 4 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Friday
“Eat, Treat & Go” drive-thru Halloween event, 4-7 p.m., Harvest Christian Fellowship, 1501 S. Dewey St.
Saturday
Halloween Trick and Treat party, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., North Platte Area Children’s Museum, 314 N. Jeffers St. A limited number of take-and-make crafts and goodie bags will be available; 25 guests allowed at one time.
Trunk-or-Treat, noon-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. Drive through the parking lot at E and McDonald to pick up candy.
Tuesday
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. For children ages 3 to 5.
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, noon, First Baptist Church at B Street and McDonald Avenue.
Story Time, 1:30 p.m., North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. For children ages 3 to 5.
Dawson County Democratic Party, 7 p.m., via Zoom. Call 308-640-0362 to register to attend.
Wednesday
GOTHENBURG
Friday
“It” & “It, Chapter Two” Double Feature, 7:30 p.m., Gothenburg Sun Theatre, 404 10th St., Gothenburg. Children 12 and younger, $3; seniors 55 and older, $4; adults, $5.
Saturday
Sunday
