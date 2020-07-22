Cowboy Trail to extend into Chadron

Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NEBRASKA... NORTH PLATTE RIVER NEAR NORTH PLATTE AFFECTING LINCOLN COUNTY. .THE NORTH PLATTE RIVER AT NORTH PLATTE REMAINS IN MODERATE FLOOD STAGE AND IS FORECAST TO RISE SLIGHTLY THROUGH THURSDAY. THESE RISES ARE DUE TO UPSTREAM RELEASES. THE RIVER WILL REMAIN ABOVE FLOOD STAGE THROUGH THE WEEKEND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE INTO AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROADWAY. THE WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR CAR TO CROSS SAFELY AND THE ROAD BENEATH MAY NOT BE INTACT. VEHICLES CAUGHT IN RISING WATERS SHOULD BE ABANDONED QUICKLY. DO NOT LET CHILDREN PLAY NEAR THE RIVER DURING HIGH WATER. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE NORTH PLATTE RIVER NEAR NORTH PLATTE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:00 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 6.5 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 6.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 6.6 FEET BY AFTER MIDNIGHT TOMORROW. ADDITIONAL RISES MAY BE POSSIBLE THEREAFTER. * IMPACT...AT 6.5 FEET...MODERATE AND MORE WIDESPREAD FLOODING OF LOW LYING AND AGRICULTURAL LAND BEGINS ALONG THE NORTH BANK OF THE NORTH PLATTE RIVER FROM HIGHWAY 83 TO APPROXIMATELY 4 MILES WEST OF HIGHWAY 83 SOUTH OF NORTH RIVER ROAD. WATER ENCROACHMENT INTO SOME RESIDENCES PROPERTY BEGINS ALONG AND SOUTH OF NORTH RIVER ROAD. WATER ENCROACHMENT INTO LOW LYING AREAS OF CODY PARK WORSENS. &&