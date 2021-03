The Custer County 4-H Council will meet on Monday, March 15, 7:30 p.m. at the 4-H building, 431 S. 10th Ave., in Broken Bow.

A meeting agenda will be posted at the Custer County Courthouse, 431 S. 10th Ave., Broken Bow.

The business meeting is open to the public. Facial coverings are recommended but not required.