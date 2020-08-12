There will be a new meeting place place for the Sioux Lookout Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, according to a press release.
The chapter will meet at the Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.
DAR meets at 1:30 p.m on the second Thursday of the month from September through May. Social distancing will be in effect and masks are encouraged.
Those interested in information about DAR can visit dar.org or call 308-532-8783 or 308-534-5890.
