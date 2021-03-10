Extension offers ServSafe courses in North Platte, McCook, Lexington

ServSafe Food Handler Food Safety Training Course will be offered in three locations in west central Nebraska, according to a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension press release.

McCook will host a course 1-5 p.m. March 23 at the Community Building at West Fifth and O streets.

North Platte will host a course 1-5 p.m. March 24, at the West Central Research, Extension & Education Center, 402 W. State Farm Road.

Lexington will host a course from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 25 at the Dawson County Extension Office Meeting Room, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway.

Registration forms are available at extension.unl.edu/statewide/dawson/servsafe.

Register by March 9 for the Lexington, North Platte and McCook sites. Fifteen participants need to be preregistered to be able to offer the course, according to the press release.

The ServSafe Food Handler program is designed for kitchen employees including. ServSafe Food Handler is the second level of the Nebraska Restaurant Association’s Food Safety First Program.

For further information contact the local Extension offices in Lexington at 308-324-5501, in North Platte at 308-532-2683, or in Trenton at 308-334-5666 or toll free at 800-237-5564.