Farmers and ranchers are invited to attend a free clinic.
The clinics are confidential one-on-one sessions, not group sessions.
The legal and financial clinic gives people a chance to meet with an experienced ag law attorney and farm financial counselor. These clinic staff specialize in legal and economic issues related to farming and ranching, including business planning, estate and transition planning, farm loan programs, debtor/creditor law, and other relevant matters.
Here is an opportunity to obtain an experienced outside opinion on issues that may be affecting a farm or ranch.
For the time being the clinics are being conducted as conference calls or as Zoom meetings. It is therefore possible to attend a clinic from any location in the state. In-person clinics are expected to resume in the near future, at which time locations will be announced.
September Farm Finance Clinic dates are Sept. 9, Sept. 16, and Sept. 23.
To sign up for a clinic or for more information, call Michelle at the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline: 1-800-464-0258.
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture and Legal Aid of Nebraska sponsor the farm finance clinics.
