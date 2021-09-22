For third-straight year, Grand Island man takes home Middle Loup River Challenge title

THEDFORD — A Grand Island man in a homemade canoe once again took home the title at the Middle Loup River Challenge on Sept. 11.
Calvin Hassell finished the 27-mile race in 3 hours, 32 minutes and 39 seconds, which was seven minutes faster than his 2020 time. It was almost an hour and a half before the next racer finished.
The race began at 7:30 a.m. at the same spot as previous years, the overpass 7.5 miles west of Thedford, and finished on land owned by Tom and Twyla Witt, 8 miles east of Thedford, according to Terri Licking, president of Sandhills Journey National Scenic Byway.
This year, 51 entrants participated, including six participating on stand-up paddleboard. People came from Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, McCook, Valentine and Kansas.
Ronda Graff finished first in the stand-up paddleboard division with 5 hours, 41 minutes and 51 seconds, followed by Sara Kay Carrell of Scott City, Kansas, with a time of 5 hours, 53 minutes and 35 seconds.
In addition to the river race, Mitzi Klimek Filips and Doug Deden organized an adventure race, which included hiking, biking and roping steer. Nine racers chose to complete the “Hills 2 Forest Adventure Race,” which started at a different spot on the river. After rowing 16 miles, the participants had to bike over 30 miles and hike 6.5 miles.
There were also 11 points on the river where racers had to get out and collect tokens.
“We hope we can get it entered into the National Adventure Race series next year, but did not have time to do that this year,” Deden said.
The 2022 Middle Loup River Challenge is set for Sept. 10. For more information, contact Sandhills River Trips at 308-645-2235.