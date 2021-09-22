For third-straight year, Grand Island man takes home Middle Loup River Challenge title

THEDFORD — A Grand Island man in a homemade canoe once again took home the title at the Middle Loup River Challenge on Sept. 11.

Calvin Hassell finished the 27-mile race in 3 hours, 32 minutes and 39 seconds, which was seven minutes faster than his 2020 time. It was almost an hour and a half before the next racer finished.

The race began at 7:30 a.m. at the same spot as previous years, the overpass 7.5 miles west of Thedford, and finished on land owned by Tom and Twyla Witt, 8 miles east of Thedford, according to Terri Licking, president of Sandhills Journey National Scenic Byway.

This year, 51 entrants participated, including six participating on stand-up paddleboard. People came from Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, McCook, Valentine and Kansas.

Ronda Graff finished first in the stand-up paddleboard division with 5 hours, 41 minutes and 51 seconds, followed by Sara Kay Carrell of Scott City, Kansas, with a time of 5 hours, 53 minutes and 35 seconds.