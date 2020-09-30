Forest Service offers tips for preventing fires while hunting

CHADRON — Fire officials from the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands urge visitors to help prevent wildfires, according to a press release. Currently fire danger in all areas of the forest are rated as “very high.”

The wildland fire support community of the NNFG noted that hunting season brings many visitors onto public lands. Forest Service officials ask that all forest visitors be considerate and practice fire prevention: Know before you go on that camping trip; Fire restrictions may be in place; Target shooting and use of power equipment can spark a wildfire; If you do have a campfire, keep it small, never leave it unattended, and put it out completely before you leave; and finally, remember that fireworks and exploding targets are not allowed on national forest system lands, so leave them home.

“Many areas of our National Forests are very drought-stricken with high fire potential,” said Jack Isaacs, forest supervisor. “Help us prevent wildland fires on our Public Lands. We ask folks to be careful and cautious with campfires and avoid driving through the tall, cured grass.”

To ensure people are on public land, the NNFG offers Motor Vehicle Use maps at district offices or online or through the AVENZA app.

Learn more about maps at fs.usda.gov/main/nebraska/maps-pubs.