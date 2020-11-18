Frontier County 4-H Council celebrates achievements with drive-thru celebration

The Frontier County 4-H Council and staff celebrated the year’s achievements with a drive-thru celebration on Nov. 1 in Stockville.
The event was hosted by the Frontier Riders 4-H Club at the Frontier County Fairgrounds, and saw more than 73 participants.
During the event, the council crowned Hudson Stout of Curtis as the 2020 4-H King and Aretta Brennemann of Curtis was crowned the 4-H Queen. Senior attendants were Luke Oberg of Farnam and Ansley Williams of Eustis, and junior attendants were Traevyn Koch of Eustis and Aubrey Weitzel of Eustis.
Several county 4-H adult volunteer and youth member awards were presented:
» Outstanding 4-H Alumni & Extra Mile awards: Larry Owens of Stockville.
» Outstanding 4-H Leader Award: Erika Brown of Farnam.
» Outstanding 4-H’er: Jace Grunden of Curtis.
» I Dare You Leadership Award: Georgia Ray of Eustis.
» Ella Lenz Memorial Award for Excellent Clothing Construction and 4-H Record Keeping: Jon Oberg of Farnam.
» Donnie Farr Memorial Trophy for outstanding showmanship at the Frontier County Cat Show: Janae Oberg of Farnam.
Ethan Oberg won the cash drawing sponsored by First Central Bank in Curtis. The bank also sponsored the 4-H Best Record Book cash awards with $10 for purple, $8 for blue and $5 for red.
Project medal award winners and Best Record Book awards were as follows:
» 8 to 10 years old: Savannah Klein — purple; Connor Oberg — purple.
» 11 to 14 year old: Ella Brennemann — purple, demonstration medal; Tallee Jo Brown — purple; Hannah Brown — purple; TeeJay Hildebrant — blue; Eidos Klein — purple, beef medal; Ryan Oberg — red; Ethan Oberg — purple; Madison Woehrle — purple, gardening medal; Ashley Easterday — purple, shooting sports medal; Grace Brennemann — purple, dog, fish and wildlife (range) medals; Janae Oberg — purple, nutrition medal; Luke Oberg — red; Nickolas Rohr — purple, judging medal.
» 15 years and older: Skyler Oberg — purple, swine medal; Elisa Oberg — purple, goat medal; Jon Oberg — Purple, clothing and poultry medals; Donald Rohr — purple; Aretta Brennemann — purple, leadership, and home environment Medals.
Organizational Club Leaders were recognized and thank you gifts were given to Erika Brown of Farnam Clovers (1 year), Gail Jurjens of Happy Homemakers (37 years), Sue Nutt of Happy Helpers (23 yrs), Helen Jurjens of Riding on Faith (2 years), Kyle Sheffield of Frontier Riders (1 year), Karrie Woehrle of Rolling Meadows (4 years); Nichole Lanning of Wild West 4-H Livestock (2 years); Katy Snyder of Western Frontier (7 years); Chad Stengel of Sharp Shooters (3 years),
Happy Helpers and Rolling Meadows were recognized for their community service.
Certified 4-H Shooting Sports Leaders and coordinator were thanked including Donnie Woodring, Chad Stengel, Cory Johnston, Nichole Johnston, Chad Schimmels, Alan Taylor, Darcie Gurule and Katy Snyder.
Clover Kids (ages 5 to 7 years old), 2-year, 5-year and 10-Year 4-H members were recognized. The 10-year 4-H members include Grace Brennemann, Ashley Easterday, Haydn Farr, Kolin Pate, Grace Schimmels, Hallee Sheffield and Carley Thompson.
