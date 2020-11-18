Frontier County 4-H Council celebrates achievements with drive-thru celebration

The Frontier County 4-H Council and staff celebrated the year’s achievements with a drive-thru celebration on Nov. 1 in Stockville.

The event was hosted by the Frontier Riders 4-H Club at the Frontier County Fairgrounds, and saw more than 73 participants.

During the event, the council crowned Hudson Stout of Curtis as the 2020 4-H King and Aretta Brennemann of Curtis was crowned the 4-H Queen. Senior attendants were Luke Oberg of Farnam and Ansley Williams of Eustis, and junior attendants were Traevyn Koch of Eustis and Aubrey Weitzel of Eustis.

Several county 4-H adult volunteer and youth member awards were presented:

» Outstanding 4-H Alumni & Extra Mile awards: Larry Owens of Stockville.

» Outstanding 4-H Leader Award: Erika Brown of Farnam.

» Outstanding 4-H’er: Jace Grunden of Curtis.

» I Dare You Leadership Award: Georgia Ray of Eustis.

» Ella Lenz Memorial Award for Excellent Clothing Construction and 4-H Record Keeping: Jon Oberg of Farnam.

» Donnie Farr Memorial Trophy for outstanding showmanship at the Frontier County Cat Show: Janae Oberg of Farnam.